M. Night Shyamalan’s ’Servant’: Apple TV+ Debuts Season 4 Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ shared a teaser for the fourth and final season of its psychological thriller “Servant,” which will premiere on Jan. 13. M. Night Shyamalan executive produces the series, which will air weekly through March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season. In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by series creator Tony Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black.

Shyamalan also directs episodes of the final season in addition to Ishana Night Shyamalan; Carlo Mirabella-Davis; Dylan Holmes; Celine Held and Logan George; Kitty Green; Nimrod Antal; and Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Blinding Edge and Escape Artists produce.

Check out the trailer below.

CASTING

Actress Donna Mills will guest star in the ABC series “The Rookie: Feds,” which stars Niecy Nash-Betts, and is helmed by showrunners Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. Mills will portray an extremely rich cosmetic company owner who is a murder suspect. Recently, Mills starred in Lifetime’s “V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series” and Jordan Peele’s summer blockbuster “Nope.” In addition, she has played a recurring role in “General Hospital” as Madeline Reeves.

PODCASTS

Fox News Audio will debut “Common Ground,” hosted by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier, on Nov. 1. The new program comes following the airing of Baier’s other featured podcasts, including “The Campaign,” “The Candidates” and “All-Star Panel.” In the new podcast, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives coming together to discuss issues of the day and how Americans can find common ground in a polarized world. The podcast will release two episodes weekly.