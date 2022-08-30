Seni Tienabeso Named Executive Director, ABC News Live

Seni Tienabeso was elevated to executive director of ABC News Live, spotlighting a growing emphasis on streaming news content at the Disney-backed news organization.

Seni first joined ABC News in 2007, and worked over a decade a a field producer and reporter before becoming a senior producer at “World News Tonight.” At ABC News Live, Tienabeso helped launch “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis,” one of the industry’s earliest regular streaming programs. In his new role, hei will oversee day-to-day editorial direction for the channel and focus on developing its original live programming, live events, and specials. ABC News Live executive producers will now report to Seni, who will lead the search for a new executive producer of “ABC News Live Prime.”

“It is an exciting time in the streaming space, and ABC News Live is out front thanks to the leadership of vice president of streaming content, Justin Dial, who Seni will continue reporting to, as well as the hard work, determination and creativity of everyone on the ABC News Live team,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, in a memo to staff. “As Seni assumes day-to-day oversight of ABC News Live, I am looking forward to his continued editorial leadership and innovative instincts in this expanded role.”

Under Tienabaso, “ABC News Live Prime” has tried to follow its own path, airing segments and interviews that don’t adhere to the formats one might see on broadcast or cable TV. “We’re talking to stakeholders, newsmakers, politicians, artists, but we are also doubling down on content and storytelling,” Tienabaso told Variety in February of 2021. We are trying to expand that out. People want to see things for themselves. They want to see stories.

ABC News recently signaled a greater commitment to streaming with the launch of ABC News Studios, a distinct non-fiction unit created in part to develop documentary and documentary-based series for venues including Hulu and Disney+.