Selwyn Seyfu Hinds Signs Overall Deal With UCP, Will Adapt Graphic Novel ‘The Sixth Gun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Selwyn Seyfu Hinds has signed an overall deal with UCP, which will see him adapt the Civil War graphic novel series “The Sixth Gun” into a TV series for the Universal Studio Group-owned studio.

Under the pact, Hinds will produce projects across various platforms through his production company Mad Massive Entertainment. First up is “The Sixth Gun,” based on the graphic novels from Oni Press by Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt.

Per UCP’s description for the potential show, “During the darkest days of the Civil War, vile men unearthed six pistols of otherworldly power. But the Sixth Gun, the most dangerous of the weapons, vanished…until the day Becky Montcrief unknowingly grabs that very weapon from her dead father in a desperate attempt at self-defense — an act that hurls her into a terrifying new reality. One where men, and dark entities beyond men, will hunt the holder of the Sixth Gun to the ends of the earth. A reality where the one being that might deliver her might also destroy her — Drake Sinclair, a gunfighter with his own shadowed past. Ultimately, after a time- and dimension-spanning journey, our heroes must confront the question: can you ever harness evil in the service of good and survive with your soul intact?”

Eric Gitter (“Extraction,” “Atomic Blonde”) and Katie Zucker, who heads development at Mad Massive, will executive produce the project alongside Hinds.

“Selwyn is a phenomenal writer and human, which are the principal traits we want in our partners at UCP,” Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP, told Variety. “His stories are hopeful, timeless, stunning and surprising. We are beyond honored and thrilled to partner with him and Katie to bring them to life.”

“With our company Mad Massive, Katie Zucker and I want to tell extraordinary stories about ordinary people who yearn to touch the sun. Stories that make you dance and cry. Stories that reveal our shared humanity. Stories that give wings to dreams,” Hinds said. “Every dreamer needs folks who help their imaginations soar. And UCP has built a great home for dreamers with stories to tell. So I’m hugely grateful to Pearlena, Beatrice, and the entire team at UCP for bringing this Caribbean kid home and giving him fantastic partners to fly with.”

Hinds is currently showrunning upcoming Hulu limited “Washington Black.” His recent TV credits include Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” and HBO Max’s DC universe anthology “Strange Adventures.” On the feature side, Hinds’ current slate includes an adaptation of the graphic novel “Prince of Cats” for Legendary Entertainment, an adaptation of “Running a Thousand Miles for Freedom” at Big Beach Films, “Arkham,” a Gotham City-set thriller for DC/Warner Bros., and an adaptation of the classic David Eddings fantasy series “The Belgariad” at City Hill Arts.

He is the co-creator of Vertigo comic-book series “Dominique Laveau: Voodoo Child” and authored the books “Gunshots in My Cook-Up: Bits and Bites of a Hip-Hop Caribbean Life” and “To a Young Jazz Musician: Letters From the Road.” He was previously editor-in-chief of The Source.

Hinds is represented by CAA, The Gotham Group and attorney Gordon Bobb.