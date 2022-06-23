Netflix Gives ‘Selling Sunset’ Multi-Season Renewal, Orders ‘How to Build a Sex Room’ and More Home Makeover Series

Netflix is cashing in on reality TV and renovation.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced that “Selling Sunset” has been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7, with production kicking off this summer.

Produced by Adam DiVello’s Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate, “Selling Sunset” follows the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group — run by Jason and Brett Oppenheim. The cast includes Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith and Maya Vander.

Christine Quinn appeared in the first five seasons of the show but did not attend the reunion and has not given a straight answer to whether she’ll be returning. (Though the choice may not be hers, given her public comments trashing DiVello.)

The spinoff, “Selling the OC,” will debut on August 24, as a new group of Oppenheim Group realtors compete to establish themselves at the Orange County office. In addition to the Oppenheims, the cast includes Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix also announced multiple new and returning home renovation series, beginning with “How To Build a Sex Room,” premiering July 8. Produced by ITV America and High Noon Entertainment, the eight-episode series will feature “couples looking for more spice in the bedroom” who hire interior designer Melanie Rose to help create spaces to carry out their fantasies.

Adam Sher, Jim Berger, Scott Feeley, Corrina Robbins and Sarah Howell serve as executive producers.

As previously announced, Season 3 of “Dream Home Makeover,” led by Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee, will premiere on July 27.

Netflix has picked up “Instant Dream Home,” set to premiere on August 10. Hosted by Danielle Brooks, the Critical Content-produced show is described as “part home renovation show and part heist movie,” as families’ homes are completely transformed and improved in only one day.

Tom Forman, George Verschoor, David Metzler, Jenny Daly, Jon Beyer, Bob Asher, Sue Langham and Courtney Sanders executive produce the eight episodes.

“Designing Miami” premieres September 21, following husband and wife interior designers Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, the pair juggle their wealthy clients, close-knit family and their relationship. Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Deanna Markoff and Luke Neslage are executive producers.

In the fall, Netflix will roll out “Buying Beverly Hills” and “Buy My House.”

“Buying Beverly Hills,” produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment, is a “real estate occu-soap” following the agents and clients at Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California, including his daughters Farrah and Alexia.

“Buy My House,” produced by Critical Content, will follow homeowners who are looking to sell their properties to one of four real-estate tycoons: Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman; Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman; NFL Linebacker Brandon Copeland; and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. Nina Parker will host.