‘Selling the Hamptons’ Restaurant Spinoff ‘Serving the Hamptons’ Ordered at Discovery Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery Plus has ordered “Serving the Hamptons,” a spinoff of “Selling the Hamptons” following the “young, sexy restaurant staff” at a hot Hamptons restaurant and all of the drama they dish up on and off the clock, Variety has learned exclusively.

Premiering on Thursday, April 7, the five hour-long episodes take viewers into one of the most exclusive enclaves in the world while showcasing the juicy lives of the staff at Southampton’s “it” destination for dining. The show brings viewers inside 75 Main Restaurant as its staffers hook up, argue and work together to make sure the clients come back for more, per the show’s official logline.

To attract the best employees to serve his elite clientele of celebrities, politicians and the uber rich, 75 Main owner Zach Erdem provides his staff with a gorgeous beach house — provided they follow his rules and take care of his customers. That’s easier said than done when your staff plays even harder than they work to take full advantage of all a summer in the Hamptons has to offer. To keep the young staff in line, Erdem enlists manager Victoria Hilton to ensure the few rules he’s established are followed, including being on time, no drinking at work and, most importantly, no dating among the staff. But this summer, rules will be broken, personalities will clash, secrets will be revealed, a shocking love triangle will unfold and true romance may just get in the way.

Here’s just a taste of what the show has cooking in its debut episode, per Discovery Plus:

“Serving the Hamptons” starts off with summer in full swing and the restaurant buzzing. V.I.P. Hostess Jillian Gough parties a little too hard at the staff house and fails to show up to work the next day. Meanwhile, Zach has chef Brogan Wu preparing his birthday dinner, full of his favorite dishes prepared exactly how he likes, except Brogan finds herself in hot water when the staff fails to get her ingredients and she must improvise on the spot. Victoria Hilton decides to surprise Zach with a special show for his birthday, but things quickly go south when all the attention is taken off the birthday boy.

The drama continues as Jack Tavcar and Hailey Druek muster the courage to confront Zach about not getting tipped after his birthday. Ethan Thompson develops a crush on Brogan, but after she puts him in the friend zone, he goes wild breaking the house rules, pursuing a different housemate, as well as secretly hooking up with a local Hamptonite he met at a DJ gig. No matter the house drama, the staff must put their personal issues aside to serve some of the wealthiest and most demanding clients in the Hamptons to make the summer a success.

“With one of the summer’s hottest restaurants at the beach as the backdrop for ‘Serving the Hamptons,’ viewers will be captivated by the intriguing dynamics and relationships between the young, attractive staff that Zach has hired, the unusual work and social situations they find themselves in and the conflicts that arise,” Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content at Discovery Inc., tells Variety. “From high-pressure private client events where success hinges upon top-notch food and service, to public disagreements at a winery causing one staff member to leave in tears, our cameras were there to capture all the real-life drama.”

Lisa Holme, group senior vice president of content and commercial strategy for Discovery Inc., added: “There isn’t any place quite like the Hamptons — from its extravagance to its beauty to the wild cast of characters that only exists there. Our recently launched discovery+ series ‘Selling the Hamptons’ is off to a successful start, and I am certain our viewers will love ‘Serving the Hamptons.’ It is the exact type of bingeable programming that our viewers crave and want more of. I’m thrilled to have this latest series join our ever-growing content offering on Discovery Plus. Like so many of our series, once you start watching you won’t be able to stop!”

“Serving the Hamptons” is produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment for Discovery Plus.

The cast of “Serving the Hamptons” includes:

· Samantha Crichton, VIP Hostess @samcrichton_

· Hailey Druek, Waitress @izmeeehaileeey

· Zach Erdem, Owner @zacherdem

· Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bartender @ryan.fitzz

· Jillian Gough, VIP Hostess @jilliangough

· Victoria Hilton, Manager @victoriahilton2

· Jodie Kay-Bisasor, Bartender @ishajo88

· Jack Tavcar – Waiter @jtavcar

· Ethan Thompson – DJ @imjustethan

· Brogan Wu – Chef @thekitchenwitch