‘SNL’: Steve Martin Makes Fart Jokes With Selena Gomez

The Arconia came to 30 Rock on Saturday, as Steve Martin crashed Selena Gomez’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

In a sketch where Selena Gomez played the host of a television program about notable inventions in history, five-time “SNL” host and Gomez’s “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Martin appeared as “gag inventor” Archie Gizmo. He speaks to the camera about starting out his career prototyping a whoopie cushion.

“I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down and a noise come from his butt. But I just couldn’t figure out what noise. I couldn’t crack it — but then, I met her.”

Aidy Bryant appeared in a ’60s flashback, grinning, dancing and farting. “Miss Dina Beans,” Martin said. “I saw her from afar. Her energy was magnetic. Her eyes were endless. And every time she sat down: gas.”

“It was that night he realized: the funniest noise that could come from a butt was a fart,” said Gomez. Martin continued to narrate how he fell in love with Dina, as well as her bad luck.

When Bryant opened a can of peanuts and four live snakes popped out, Martin got the idea for prank cans with fake snakes. When she got struck by lightning while shaking someone’s hand, he invented a hand buzzer, and so on.

“The greatest gag she ever goofed was marrying a guy like me. I love you, Dina Beans,” Martin said, extending his hand to shake with his wife — with a buzzer hidden in his palm.

In her monologue, Gomez made jokes about her age difference with her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars.

“I was so honored to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short, especially after I googled them to find out who they were. I remember telling my friend I was cast in a show called ‘Only Murders,’ and she said, ‘Sounds sexy. Any hot co-stars?’ And I was like, ‘Depends. Do you like the banjo?'”

Season 1 of “Only Murders in the Building” debuted on Hulu in August 2021 and Season 2 will premiere in June. The series follows Mabel Mora (Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Short), three New York neighbors who team up to solve the murder of Mabel’s childhood friend and fellow Arconia tenant Tim Kono (Justin Cihi) while documenting their progress on a podcast.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battle was the center of the cold open.

Kyle Mooney played Depp, who, in real life, has alleged that Amber Heard once left a ‘fecal delivery’ on their bed out of anger.

When presented with a video of Depp’s property manager (Kenan Thompson) finding the “dookie,” Heidi Gardner, playing Heard’s lawyer, pointed out that the video wouldn’t stand as proof that the feces came from a human — as Heard claims it came from the couple’s dogs.

“That’s true, but I’ll allow it, because it does sound fun. And this trial is for fun!” squealed Cecily Strong, playing the judge.

Parodying the way the trial has become such a pop culture moment, Strong said, “I think I’ve seen enough. This trial has given me a lot to consider. On one hand, I believe Mr. Depp story. But on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that. This is not the first woman you made so mad that she pooped in your bed.”

“I guess I have been known to be full nightmare,” Mooney replied, grinning.

In another sketch, the cast spoofed the recent leak of photos and video from the Broadway play “Take Me Out,” in which Jesse Williams appears fully nude.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the first preview of ‘A Storm Within’ by acclaimed Irish playwright Rory McFadden. And as I’m sure you’re aware, there is a penis in the show,” said Thompson. “Yes, we go there and it better not enough online. If you post it, you will lose the penis.”

Gomez’s episode was shared with musical guest Post Malone, who is also making his “SNL” debut. For his first performance, he brought on Roddy Ricch as a guest for their song “Cooped Up.”

The rapper will release his fourth studio album “Twelve Carat Toothache” on June 3 via Mercury Records and Republic Records.

The next episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which airs on May 21, will be the finale of Season 47. Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut alongside musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Previous hosts of Season 47 have included Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoe Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe and Will Forte.