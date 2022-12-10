Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Cameo with Steve Martin and Martin Short on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” was in a festive mood this weekend, as “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short opened the show with a hilarious monologue reading eulogies for each other — ending with a cameo appearance by their “Murders” co-star Selena Gomez.

Martin started the fake eulogy first, reading: “Wow, not much of a turnout. Marty did not want to be cremated. Too late.” Short’s last words, he said, were “Tesla auto pilot, engage.”

Short shot back, “Oh, Steve, you bland overrated son a bitch where did you go?.. Seeing you in that casket reminds me of that classic SNL sketch, ‘Dick in a Box.'”

While Martin pondered who he would work with after Short has passed, Gomez yelled from off-stage, “what about me?” before emerging to applause.

Among other jokes, the duo compared themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Short saying, just like those two, “no one is rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.”

Martin celebrated his 16th time hosting Saturday Night Live, with Martin trailing way behind with 3 times.

To commemorate the occasion, Martin shared a pic of himself from one of his early “SNL” gigs, standing next to “Blues Brothers” John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd and Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger.

“Right after this photo was taken, we tested positive for everything,” he quipped.

The “SNL” episode opened with n opening song about Christmas. Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim crooned the new tune, “It’s Christmas.”

Some of the lyrics: “Elon, why does he own all the stuff? Why does he have to run Tesla and Twitter? Was outer space not enough?”

“And Hitler? When did Hitler come back? We basically all agreed three years ago: Hitler should never come back.”

“And why are his new fans Black?” Thompson added.

The musical guest for this episode is Brandi Carlile.

“Saturday Night Live” stars Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes and Michael Che and Colin Jost as the hosts of Weekend Update. The cast also includes James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker as featured players. Kent Sublette, Alison Gates and Streeter Seidell serve as the head writers for the show, while Liz Patrick directs.