‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Nick Fury Battles Skrull Infiltrators on Earth

Marvel has unveiled the official trailer for “Secret Invasion” out of the D23 Expo on Saturday. The series is slated for release on Disney+ in 2023.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull warrior Talos, Don Cheadle is back as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill, plus Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman also star. Kyle Bradstreet serves as executive producer and writer.

In the series, Fury returns to Earth and teams up with Talos to prevent a Skrull invasion. Hill has been calling Fury to help back on the planet, but this time he’s finally back to deal with the dangerous Skrull threat. In one scene, Talos faces down Ben-Adir’s character as other Skrulls in the room take on the same appearance as Ben-Adir.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, attendees got an exclusive sneak peek of “Secret Invasion,” which featured clips of Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes — aka War Machine (Don Cheadle) — and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman). Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also revealed at Comic-Con that “Secret Invasion” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (premiering Feb. 17, 2023) will mark the beginning of Phase 5 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Like Kevin [Feige] was saying, this is a darker show. It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human,” Smulders explained during Marvel’s Hall H presentation.

In addition, Feige announced at Comic-Con that “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (premiering Aug. 17 on Disney Plus) and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (premiering Nov. 11) will be the last two projects of Phase 4. Other projects in Phase 5 that will be released in 2023 include “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Echo,” “Loki” Season 2 and “The Marvels.”

“Secret Invasion” will stream on Disney Plus in spring 2023. Watch the full trailer below.