‘Secret Invasion’ Series Gets Spring 2023 Release Date And Comic-Con Exclusive Trailer

Maria Hill is ready to spill some secrets. Cobie Smulders appeared in Hall H to give an exclusive look at the new movie footage, for Comic-Con attendees alone.

Fans saw glimpses of Nick Fury emerging from darkness in a heavily wooded area. Also in this sneak peek? Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes.

“Like Kevin [Feige] was saying, this is a darker show. It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human,” Smulders said. Earlier in the Hall H presentation Marvel Studio Chief revealed that ‘Secret Invasion’ would be getting a Sping 2023 release.

In 2021, Variety exclusively reported that the “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke was in final negotiations to join the series, which would mark her first appearance in the Marvel universe.

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury, while Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his “Captain Marvel” role as the Skrull Talos. Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman also star in the Marvel series. Kyle Bradstreet will serve as executive producer and writer, and Marvel Studios will produce.

The series revolves around Fury and Talos — who was first introduced in the MCU feature “Captain Marvel” — and a group of shape-shifting aliens known as Skrulls. In a post-credits scene for “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” it is revealed that Fury and fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill were both impersonated by Skrulls throughout the entire film. The real Nick Fury is then shown aboard a Skrull ship, implying his current association with the alien race. According to sources, Ben-Adir is set to play a main villain in the show.

It was revealed that “Secret Invasion” was in development in September 2020, as exclusively reported by Variety. Disney confirmed the news about the original series in December of that year, as well as several other planned titles from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” will premiere Aug. 17 on Disney Plus, along with “I Am Groot” on Aug. 10 and a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special that’s set to debut on the streamer by the end of this year.

“Secret Invasion” will stream on Disney + in the Spring of 2023.