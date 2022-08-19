“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+.
The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice.
“SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Watch the full trailer below.
Also in today’s TV news:
STREAMING
The CNN Originals hub on Discovery+ debuted today in the United States giving subscribers access to a library of CNN content from the network’s brands including CNN Original Series, CNN Films and HLN Original Series. At launch, there are more than 800 available titles, both current and legacy, in the new hub. Select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals hub in the future following their linear run on the cable networks.
Selections available through Discovery+ include “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy,” “United States of America with W. Kamau Bell” and more.
PROGRAMMING
Netflix has announced dates and information for its fall food programming, which is listed below:
“Chef’s Table: Pizza”
Premieres September 7
Featured Chefs: Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Ariz.), Gabriele Bonci (Rome, Italy), Ann Kim (Minneapolis, Minn.), Franco Pepe (Caiazzo, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan), Sarah Minnick (Portland, Ore.)
Directed by: Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla, Brian McGinn
Executive Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried
Production Company: Supper Club and Boardwalk Pictures
“The Great British Baking Show” Collection 10
Premieres Fall 2022
Executive Producers: Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, Jenna Mansfield
Production Company: Love Productions
“Nailed It!” Season 7
Premieres October 5
Host: Nicole Byer
Executive Producers: Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Nicole Byer, Patrick J. Doody, Tracy Tong
Production Company: Magical Elves
“Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition”
Premieres October 12
Host: Antoni Porowski
Executive Producers: Tara Long, Geno McDermott, Wes Kauble, Daniel Calin, and Antoni Porowski
Production Company: eOne
“Somebody Feed Phil” Season 6
Premieres October 18
Executive Producers: Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, John Bedolis, Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia
Production Company: Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
“Drink Masters”
Premieres October 28
Executive Producers: Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, and Tim Warren
Co-Executive Producer: Donna Luke
Production Company: Marblemedia and Boomerang Productions Media
“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 5
Premieres November 18
Executive Producers: Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith
Production Company: Love Productions
“Snack Vs. Chef”
Premieres November 30
Executive Producers: Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash for Nobody’s Hero; Jordana Hochman for ITV America; as well as Justin Rae Barnes, Scott Mlodzinski and Julie Golden
Production Company: Nobody’s Hero and ITV America
“Cook At All Costs”
Premieres December 16
Executive Producers: John Brunton, Erin Brock, Chris Culvenor, Eric Abboud
Production Company: Insight Productions, a Boat Rocker Company