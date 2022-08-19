“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+.

The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice.

“SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

STREAMING

The CNN Originals hub on Discovery+ debuted today in the United States giving subscribers access to a library of CNN content from the network’s brands including CNN Original Series, CNN Films and HLN Original Series. At launch, there are more than 800 available titles, both current and legacy, in the new hub. Select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals hub in the future following their linear run on the cable networks.

Selections available through Discovery+ include “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy,” “United States of America with W. Kamau Bell” and more.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix has announced dates and information for its fall food programming, which is listed below:

“Chef’s Table: Pizza”

Premieres September 7

Featured Chefs: Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Ariz.), Gabriele Bonci (Rome, Italy), Ann Kim (Minneapolis, Minn.), Franco Pepe (Caiazzo, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan), Sarah Minnick (Portland, Ore.)

Directed by: Abigail Fuller, Clay Jeter, Zia Mandviwalla, Brian McGinn

Executive Producers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried

Production Company: Supper Club and Boardwalk Pictures

“The Great British Baking Show” Collection 10

Premieres Fall 2022

Executive Producers: Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, Jenna Mansfield

Production Company: Love Productions

“Nailed It!” Season 7

Premieres October 5

Host: Nicole Byer

Executive Producers: Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Nicole Byer, Patrick J. Doody, Tracy Tong

Production Company: Magical Elves

“Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition”

Premieres October 12

Host: Antoni Porowski

Executive Producers: Tara Long, Geno McDermott, Wes Kauble, Daniel Calin, and Antoni Porowski

Production Company: eOne

“Somebody Feed Phil” Season 6

Premieres October 18

Executive Producers: Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, John Bedolis, Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia

Production Company: Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

“Drink Masters”

Premieres October 28

Executive Producers: Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, and Tim Warren

Co-Executive Producer: Donna Luke

Production Company: Marblemedia and Boomerang Productions Media

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 5

Premieres November 18

Executive Producers: Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith

Production Company: Love Productions

“Snack Vs. Chef”

Premieres November 30

Executive Producers: Christopher Potts and Jonty Nash for Nobody’s Hero; Jordana Hochman for ITV America; as well as Justin Rae Barnes, Scott Mlodzinski and Julie Golden

Production Company: Nobody’s Hero and ITV America

“Cook At All Costs”

Premieres December 16

Executive Producers: John Brunton, Erin Brock, Chris Culvenor, Eric Abboud

Production Company: Insight Productions, a Boat Rocker Company