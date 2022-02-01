‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 6 at Paramount Plus

“SEAL Team” has been renewed for Season 6 at Paramount Plus.

This will now be the second season of the military drama to air on the streaming service, as the show moved over to Paramount Plus from CBS for Season 5.

“We are very excited to welcome ‘SEAL Team’ back for another season on Paramount+,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

The series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense team leader, alongside Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks. Boreanaz serves as an executive producer in addition to starring. Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen also executive produce. CBS Studios produces.

“SEAL Team” is one of two CBS shows that were moved over to Paramount Plus from the broadcast network. The supernatural drama “Evil,” hailing from Robert and Michelle King, also made the move to the streamer for its second season and was subsequently renewed for a third. “Clarice,” a continuation of the Clarice Starling story after “Silence of the Lambs,” was meant to move to Paramount Plus as well but that deal never came to fruition.