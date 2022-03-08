ScreenSkills to Invest $13 Million in High End TV Crew Training to Cope With Production Boom

Government-back industry training body ScreenSkills is set to invest £10 million ($13 million) in up-skilling high-end TV crew.

The money, which is earmarked for use from 2022-23 will come from the ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund, made up of contributions from U.K. producers, broadcasters and inward investors. It is almost double the amount spent during the current financial year (ending in April 2022), which was invested in 1,4000 industry professionals, helping them develop their skills and move up in their careers.

The Trainee Finder program will be increased from 120 to more than 200 placements (six of which will be dedicated to virtual production) while the Make a Move program, which funds opportunities for crew to “step up” on set, will be almost doubled from $1.4 million to $2.6 million and the high end TV job-sharing program will be expanded to enable 40-job sharers, promoting flexible working.

The fund will also continue to make leadership, management and anti-bullying and harassment training available on all high end TV productions.

The high end TV working groups, led by independent heads of production, are also set to meet soon to “finalize grade shortage specific investment for the coming year, with a focus on developing mid-level crew and building capacity in the UK-wide workforce.”

The High End TV Skills Council has also agreed to raise the contributions cap from April, which requires productions costing up to $6.5 million per broadcast hour to pay a contribution of approximately $80,000 plus $2,600 – this will be increased to $86,950.

The higher cap, which applies to projects costing more than $6.5 million per broadcast hour, will remain at approximately $131,100.

“It is fantastic news that thanks to continued strong industry support and investment, we will be able to expand existing programmes with proven track records of success and add new ones to make sure productions have the people they need at all levels and give the training, support and career development opportunities to our freelance community,” said Christine Healy, chair of the ScreenSkills High-End TV Skills Council.