Former Warner Bros. Exec Scott Rowe Launches Communications Company SRowe2000 Media

Former Warner Bros. marketing and communication exec Scott Rowe is unveiling his own shingle. Rowe has launched SRowe2000 Media, which will focus on strategic communication, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution.

Initial clients include Premiere Digital, NATPE and a technology start-up set to be announced at a later date. He is also serving as a PR consultant to Eric Strong, who is running for LA County Sheriff. Rowe plans to continue his work in the entertainment industry as well as media, technology, conferences, start-ups, legal and personal development sectors.

Rowe spent 27 years at Warner Bros. in a wide range of roles. Before departing in 2021, he most recently served as senior vice president, communications & domestic marketing for Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing. He managed media relations and communications for the studio’s worldwide television distribution businesses, including executives, marketing and strategic/crisis communications.

As part of the job, he also headed up marketing for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, including pre-sale marketing and post-sale client marketing support. Rowe also co-ran the television group’s social media marketing team and produced the digital series “Ratings Pop” for domestic and international clients, and “WB Reflections,” which looked at equity and inclusion across the industry.

Rowe also served in corporate communications at Warner Bros. Entertainment, handling worldwide corporate and business press and media relations for the studio, its subsidiaries and affiliate companies. He previously was VP, worldwide television distribution publicity at Warner Bros. Television, handling trade and business press for Warner Bros.’ syndicated and first-run television business units.

Rowe joined Warner Bros. from Fox, where he worked in Fox Broadcasting’s publicity department and Fox Inc.’s corporate communications office. He began his career in 1986 as a VIP tour guide on the 20th Century Fox Studio lot.

Rowe is a regular presence at key industry conferences and advertiser and marketing events, both as an interviewer and panelist. He has also regularly hosted the Promax conference’s “State of Our Art” event.