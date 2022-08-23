Scott Foley Joins Julie Plec, Amy Chozick Series ‘Girls on the Bus’ at HBO Max

Scott Foley has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max series “The Girls on the Bus,” Variety has learned.

Foley joins previously announced cast members Melissa Benoist, Christina Elmore, and Natasha Behnam in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at HBO Max in February after having been set up at both Netflix and The CW.

“The Girls on the Bus” is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary.” It is described as a comedic character-driven drama that chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.

Foley will star in a recurring role as a a little-known mayor from Kansas who has joined the presidential race.

Foley is known for his roles in shows in the Shondaland universe like “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” He most recently starred in the Fox drama series “The Big Leap” and has previously starred in shows such as “Whiskey Cavalier,” “Scrubs,” “True Blood,” and “Felicity.” Foley has also starred in films like “Scream 3,” “Below,” and “Naked.”

He is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists, Sloane Offer, and Vision PR.

Julie Plec and Chozick are writing and executive producing the series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are executive producers through Berlanti Productions, though Madden departed the company in April and is now the head of global entertainment for Wattpad Webtoon Studios. Warner Bros. Television will produce, with Berlanti Productions currently under an overall deal at the studio.