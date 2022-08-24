Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’

Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed.

Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May.

The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with his son still missing, his marriage over and his personal life a mess, he is asked by his ex, Nikki (Ramirez) — the lead supervisor at the Missing Persons Unit — to help find a young kidnap victim.

The role brings Caan back to the world of broadcast police procedurals. He previously starred in the CBS reboot of “Hawaii Five-O” throughout the show’s 10-season run, with the show having ended in 2020. Caan is also known for his role in the “Ocean’s Eleven” film franchise as well as for films like “Into the Blue,” “Friends With Money,” and “Varsity Blues.” He also wrote, directed, and starred in the films “Dallas 362” and “The Dog Problem.”

“Alert” hails from writer John Eisendrath, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment produce.