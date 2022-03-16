Scott Bakula to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Unbroken’

Scott Bakula has been cast in one of the lead roles in the NBC drama pilot “Unbroken,” Variety has learned.

The pilot follows three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California as they make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

Bakula will star as Ash Holleren, described as a retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who’s desperate to hold on to the California ranch that’s been in his family for generations. With neighbors encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew.

The cast also includes Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Oluniké Adeliyi.

News of the casting comes as NBC is also piloting a sequel series to “Quantum Leap,” with Bakula having starred in the original series as Dr. Sam Beckett. Bakula most recently starred in the CBS series “NCIS: New Orleans” for seven seasons. He is also known for his roles in shows like “Men of a Certain Age,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Chuck,” and “Boston Legal” among many others.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Shaun Cassidy and NBC,” Bakula said. “Shaun has created a rich and complicated world, led by a patriarch struggling to hold on to his family’s 100-year-old ranch while managing a variety of surprises. He wrote a great pilot script that touches on many relevant issues of today, yet has deep roots in Americana. It’s a character I haven’t played before and I can’t wait to get back in the saddle again.”

Bakula is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.

Shaun Cassidy is the writer and executive producer on “Unbroken.” Bronwen Hughes will executive produce and direct the pilot. Universal Television is the studio.