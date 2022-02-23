CBS Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Unplanned in Akron’ From ‘Call Me Kat’s’ Schuyler Helford

“Call Me Kat” actress Schuyler Helford’s teen-parenting comedy “Unplanned in Akron” has received a pilot order at CBS.

Written by Helford with Emily Wilson (“The Conners”) supervising, the multi-cam project follows two teenagers navigating parenthood in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they’ll learn that mistakes in life don’t have to derail your life – that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke – but sometimes, you just gotta laugh (or cry) your way through it.

Helford is co-executive producing the potential series. Wilson is an executive producer along with Samie Falvey and Erik Feig for PictureStart, and Chris Mills and Chris Emerson for Authentic.

“Unplanned in Akron” hails from CBS Studios.

The project marks the fourth comedy pilot order at CBS this development season. The others are “Rust Belt News” from Matt Warburton, “Sober Companion” from Gracie Glassmeyer, David Rosenthal, and Jennie Snyder Urman, and “The Hug Machine” from Sam Laybourne. The broadcast network has also ordered six drama pilots that are in contention to be ordered to series for its 2022-2023 slate. Among those is the drama “Cal Fire” that hails from Tony Phelan and Joan Rater and “SEAL Team” star Max Thieriot as well as a reboot of “Early Edition.”

Helford, who plays the role of Brigitte on Fox’s Mayim Bialik-led sitcom “Call Me Kat,” was par tof CBS’ 2017 Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase, and created the web series “Indoorsy” and “#Cybriety.” In 2019, she starred in Eli Roth’s “Haunt.”