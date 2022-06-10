‘Schmigadoon!’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple With Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page Added to Cast

Apple TV+ announced that “Schmigadoon!” has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page have joined the cast.

The series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple named Melissa Gimble and Josh Skinner, two doctors from New york who go on a backpacking trip when their relationship hits a rough patch and find themselves lost in the town of Schmigadoon — where life is a 1940s-50s musical with songs and characters inspired by “Oklahoma!” and “The Music Man,” among others. They can only escape after they find true love, whether that’s with each other or someone else.

After they do find true love, Season 2 finds Josh and Melissa in Schmicago, the world of 60’s and 70’s musicals.

Along with Strong and Key, the cast of “Schmigadoon!” returning cast members include Ariana DeBose as school teacher Emma Tate, Dove Cameron as waitress Betsy McDonough, Jaime Camil as widower and doctor Jorge Lopez, Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove, Ann Harada as the mayor’s wife Florence Menlove, Jane Krakowski as Doc Lopez’s fiancée Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom, Martin Short as Leprechaun and Aaron Tveit as carnival barker Danny Bailey. Character details for Burgess and Page have yet to be announced.

“Schmigadoon!” is from Broadway Television and Universal Television. The series is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul serving as showrunner and writing all original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer executive produce. Co-executive producers include director Robert Luketic and Micah Frank, and Strong and Caroline Maroney produce.