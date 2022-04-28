‘Schitt’s Creek’ Will Leave Netflix for Hulu in the U.S.

Emmy-winning comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” will cycle off Netflix in the U.S. later this year, to become available exclusively on Disney’s Hulu.

Hulu announced that it will be the dedicated subscription video on-demand home “Schitt’s Creek” in the U.S. beginning Oct. 3, 2022. The fan-favorite show, which originally aired in the U.S. on Paramount’s Pop TV, ended its six-season run in 2020.

In 2020, the series made history by sweeping all Primetime Emmy Awards comedy categories — notching the most wins in a single season for a comedy. That included lead actor and actress trophies for Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, as well as supporting actress and actor wins for Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy. “Schitt’s Creek” also won the Emmy that year for directing for a comedy series for Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, as well as a writing win for Daniel Levy.

“Schitt’s Creek” centers on an outrageously wealthy video store magnate, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy); his former soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara); and their two adult children – the self-described black sheep of the family David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy). When the family suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt’s Creek, a small-town Johnny once bought as a joke. Forced to live out of a motel, with their pampered lives a memory, they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, figure out what it means to be a family in the loveable town they’ve reluctantly come to call home.

“Based on the number of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” Joe Earley, president of Hulu, said in announcing the deal. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

The series, commissioned by Canada’s CBC, is produced by Not a Real Company Productions and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. Executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. “Schitt’s Creek” is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed domestically by Lionsgate, and internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“Schitt’s Creek” will join Hulu’s library of comedies including ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and “Home Economics,” Freeform’s “Single Drunk Female,” FX’s “Dave,” and originals including “Only Murders in the Building,” “Life and Beth” and “How I Met Your Father.”