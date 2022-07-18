‘Schitt’s Creek’ Alum Dan Levy Launches Not A Real Production Company, Taps Megan Zehmer as President of TV, Film

Dan Levy is launching a new production company with long-time publicist Megan Zehmer.

The pair are teaming together on Not a Real Production Company, with Zehmer set to serve as the company’s president of film and television. In that role, she will oversee current development while also looking to expand the company’s slate.

“Megan navigated the PR roll-out for the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmy campaign with such an impressive level of skill, taste, and ingenuity,” Levy said. “Her work speaks for itself at this point, but what really impressed me throughout that process was her sensitivity to never exploit. Preserving the integrity of the show was always paramount for her, and that’s not always the case. It’s a rare gift to be able to lead with both heart and head. And that’s precisely the skillset I was looking for in a partner for Not A Real Production Company – someone with impeccable taste who could approach our development with both a savvy understanding of the business side of things and a real sensitivity to the humanity of the creative process. At the end of the day, my goal for this company is to continue to produce and create elevated projects across all mediums, genres, and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways. And I am thrilled to say that our current slate of projects surpasses all our expectations.”

It was announced in September 2021 that Levy had signed an overall TV deal with Netflix that also included a first-look deal for film. The TV portion of the deal is due to begin shortly upon the expiration of Levy’s current overall deal with ABC Signature.

“To have the privilege of knowing Dan is to know that his work is an accurate reflection of his heart,” Zehmer said. “Watching him contribute an immeasurable amount of good to the world through ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was easily one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, and there’s no one I believe in more than him. I also happen to be fairly fond of him! Our foundation of mutual trust and respect, borderline telepathic shorthand, and shared creative vision made this next step in our partnership all but inevitable. And the fact that our first project together is Dan’s film, for which he has written one of the most special scripts I’ve read in a long time, is overwhelming to say the least.”

Levy is best known as the co-creator, star, and executive producer of the Pop original series “Schitt’s Creek.” The comedy show, which Levy co-created with his father Eugene Levy, became a massive success after it was discovered by audiences on Netflix. The show’s final season famously swept the major comedy categories at the 2020 Emmy’s, including best comedy series and all of the best actor & actress and supporting actor & actress awards.

Not a Real Production Company’s upcoming projects include the cooking competition series “The Big Brunch” at HBO Max which Levy will host and judge as well as an untitled film at Netflix which Levy will star in, write, direct, and produce with Zehmer also producing. Levy is also working on the adult animated comedy “Standing By” at Hulu, which he co-created with Ally Pankiw.

Levy and Not A Real Production Company are repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment, 42West and Morris Yorn.