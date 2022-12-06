Gladiators Assemble! Shondaland Launches ‘Scandal’ Rewatch Podcast Hosted by Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz

Time to return to the red wine, love affairs and … election stealing? “Scandal” is back.

Shondaland Audio has set an official rewatch podcast for “Scandal,” the Shonda Rhimes-created political thriller that ran on ABC from 2012 to 2018. Titled “Unpacking the Toolbox” and debuting in early 2023, the show will be co-hosted by series stars Katie Lowes, who played Quinn Perkins, and Guillermo Diaz, who played Huck.

In each week of “Unpacking the Toolbox,” Lowes and Diaz will share behind-the-scenes stories and fun facts about the series’ most memorable moments, sometimes featuring costars, writers, crew members and even superfans as guests. The podcast will also revisit old social media posts about “Scandal,” as the series regularly trended online — in fact, it was one of the first projects ABC actively promoted on Twitter, with hashtags like #WhoShotFitz and #TGIT. (The latter celebrated a Thursday lineup that also included “How to Get Away with Murder” and Rhimes’ “Grey’s Anatomy,” though “Scandal” was undoubtedly the centerpiece of the campaign.)

Also upcoming from Shondaland is “The Flaky Biscuit,” a cooking podcast hosted by master baker, TV personality and cookbook author Bryan Ford. Each episode features a different guest for whom Ford will recreate a nostalgic, memorable or favorite dish. Guests include leaders across food, entertainment, sports and more, who discuss their struggles, successes and community impact before letting Ford know if his dish is a hit or a complete miss.

The podcast is co-produced by Ford’s Flaky Biscuit Productions banner, which aims to bring together diverse voices in the world of food. Bridget Kenna serves as as creative producer.

Shondaland Audio produces both “Unpacking the Toolbox” and “The Flaky Biscuit” in partnership with iHeartMedia.