‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, ‘Sausage Party,'” said Rogen and Evan Goldberg. “But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia.’ It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

The “Sausage Party” film originally debuted at SXSW in March 2016 before being released theatrically in August. The R-rated film proved to be a major box office success, grossing approximately $140 million worldwide against a reported budget of $19 million.

“The original ‘Sausage Party’ was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Rogen and Goldberg, serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on “Foodtopia.” Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce under their Point Grey Pictures banner. Conrad Vernon, the co-director of the film, serves as supervising director on the series in addition to executive producing. Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison and Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein also executive produce. Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon Studios co-produce.

“The original film was another irreverent comedy from the brilliant comedic minds of Seth and Evan,” said Sony Co-President Jason Clodfelter. “When Annapurna, Seth and Evan approached us to wholly reboot the project as a TV series we were thrilled to be a part of the collaboration and equally excited to have Prime Video as our partner. We look forward to the fanfare around Sausage Party: Foodtopia which promises to be a hit.”