‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Hails Ketanji Brown Jackson, Kate McKinnon Channels RBG

“Saturday Night Live” put the spotlight in its cold open on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court with a sketch that featured Ego Nwodim as the history-making jurist and Kate McKinnon as the spirit of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The sketch opened with Nwodim as Jackson and James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden recreating the moment that went viral on social media when the President released a photo of the two watching the Senate’s historic April 7 confirmation vote on C-SPAN2. The barbs, not surprisingly, took aim at the shockingly disrespectful line of questioning that Jackson faced from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republicans.

Nwodim assured the Commander in Chief that as the first Black women to join the nation’s high court, she had to “work twice as had as a white man my entire life and spend an entire week listening to Ted Cruz call me a pedophile.”

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal returned as host of “SNL” for the first time since 2007. Camila Cabello is musical guest.

