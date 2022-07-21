Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner Join Cast of Hulu Animated Series ‘Koala Man’

“Succession” actress Sarah Snook and Australian comedian Demi Lardner have joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu animated comedy series “Koala Man.” Both were announced at the “Koala Man” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Snook is set to play Vicky, who believes her husband Kevin — middle-aged father as well as the somewhat pathetic titular hero — is just going through a phase. She tolerates Koala Man, a superhero whose only superpower is an intense passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian town of Dapto. However, Vicky hopes someday Kevin will snap out of his bizarre mid-life crisis so that he can show her the passion she feels is missing.

Lardner plays Alison, the daughter of Kevin and twin to Liam. Dedicated to becoming the most popular girl in school, Alison is passionately determined to become the top dog. The hyper-social girl attempts to distance herself from her family in order to rise up the ranks of the school’s social hierarchy.

The duo is the newest addition to the cast currently featuring Michael Cusack and Hugh Jackman. Cusack, who also serves as creator and executive producer on the new series, voices multiple characters including the titular hero and his son, Liam. Jackman plays Big Greg, the most well-liked man in Dapto and head of the Town Council.

Executive produced by “Solar Opposites” and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland as well as “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the new series is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu. Hernandez and Samit are also the series showrunners. Emma Fitzsimmons and Michael Cowap also serve as executive producer for Princess Bento. Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya Cameron and Ben Jones are executive producers for Bento Box Entertainment.