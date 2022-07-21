Sarah Michelle Gellar Joins ‘Wolf Pack’ Series at Paramount+

Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of the “Wolf Pack” series at Paramount+.

Gellar made a special appearance during the “Teen Wolf” panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to announce the casting. She joins previously announced leads Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray

The series is based on the book series of the same name by Canadian horror author Edo Van Belkom. The show focuses on two teenagers who are caught in a wildfire and are wounded by a supernatural creature. In the aftermath, they discover they’re werewolves, and develop an intense bond together. The two team up, and encounter two other teenagers, the adoptive children of a park ranger, who went through a similar strange wildfire sixteen years ago.

Gellar stars as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.

Gellar is best known for her iconic turn as the title character in the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” series. She is also known for her work in the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and live-action “Scooby Doo” film franchises, as well as films like “Cruel Intentions” and “Southland Tales.”

“Wolf Pack” hails from writer and executive producer Jeff Davis as part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Joe Genier and Mike Ellior executive produce via Capital Arts, with Jason Ensler also executive producing.