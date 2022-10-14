‘House of the Dragon’ Writer and EP Sara Hess Renews HBO Overall Deal

Sara Hess, who serves as a writer and executive producer on the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon,” has renewed her overall deal at HBO for another two years. Under the deal, she will continue to develop original projects for the network.

Hess was the writer behind “House of the Dragon” Episode 6, “The Princess and the Queen,” as well as the upcoming ninth episode, “The Green Council.”

She also wrote for seven seasons of Fox’s “House” in addition to serving as a producer on the last four, and produced and wrote for the first four seasons of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.” Hess has received NAACP Image Award nominations for four episodes of television, winning one in 2015 for “Orange is the New Black,” which also earned Emmy nominations in the comedy and drama series categories during her time on the show.

Hess is repped by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

“We’re thrilled to have Sara in an exclusive partnership with HBO,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “She’s an exceptional talent who writes with great depth and complexity while never failing to bring humor and wit to her work. We’re incredibly grateful to her for her contributions to ‘House of the Dragon’ as both a writer and executive producer as she’s a key ingredient to the show’s success. She’ll remain in her role on ‘House of the Dragon’ for Season 2 while continuing to develop her own projects at HBO.”