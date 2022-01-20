PBS Drops ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Trailer; Roku Announces ‘Doomlands’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

PBS and WGBH’s Masterpiece released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Sanditon” on Thursday. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, the historical drama tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, a high-spirited young woman who happens upon the seaside town of Sanditon during a time of social change, and becomes intrigued by the town’s inhabitants and their secrets.

The first season of the fan-favorite British series ended on a giant cliffhanger in early 2020, and having been canceled in the UK by ITV, it wasn’t clear if anything would ever be resolved. But following fan outcry and the successful run on “Masterpiece,” the show was revived and ordered for a second and third season last year. But change is afoot, and the second season is sure to resolve some fans’ mixed reactions — while creating new drama.

“Love is not as simple as you seem to think,” Charlotte says in the new trailer.

Adapted by Andrew Davies, “Sanditon” stars Rose Williams as Heywood, and features a cast including Theo James as Sidney Parker, Kate Ashfield as Mary Parker, Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe, Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker and Jack Fox as Sire Edward Denham. The show is produced by Red Planet Pictures.

The second season is set to premiere on March 20 at 9 p.m. on Masterpiece on PBS. Check out the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV News roundup:

PROGRAMMING

Turner Sports has greenlit a new documentary exploring the impact of Title IX — the landmark legislation that prohibits sex-based discrimination — for its 50th anniversary. Produced in conjunction with two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker and Scout Productions, the feature length doc will explore the impact of Title IX in Parker’s life, from growing up in Chicago to her career in the WNBA. The untitled doc will premiere during the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four weekend programming on TBS at the beginning of April. Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Amy Goodman Kass and Joel Chiodi will produce, in association with Baby Hair Productions. More information on the premiere date and other plans will be announced soon.

Roku announced that adult animated series “Doomlands” will premiere on The Roku Channel this month. The series follows the exploits of the crew of a mobile pub, Danny Doom (Mark Little) and Lhandi (Kayla Lorette), as they navigate a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Produced by Look Mom! Productions, the show was created by Josh O’Keefe, who began it as a university film project and directs and co-showruns the season with Lee Porter. The series was originally ordered by Quibi in April 2020, and was acquired by Roku when the company purchased the rights to Quibi’s content library last year. “Doomlands” premieres on The Roku Channel Jan. 28, and will stream for free.

We TV has announced the new unscripted investigative series “Hip Hop Homicides.” Hosted by Van Lathan, each episode of “Hip Hop Homicides” will examine the details and story behind a different unsolved murder in the world of hip hop. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television Inc. and Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions. The first season will consist of eight episodes, and will premiere on We TV later this year.

EXECUTIVES

Noticias Telemundo announced its senior news leadership team appointments under the news division’s new head, Patsy Loris, this week. Gabriela Tristán, who recently served as vice president and director of news production at Univision, has been named senior vice president for news — to oversee the editorial and production units of news programs including Noticias Telemundo and hoyDía. Gemma Garcia, who previously served as executive producer of “Noticias Telemundo” and vice president for network and digital news, was promoted to senior vice president for digital news. Garcia will be responsible for leading Noticias Telemundo’s expanding digital initiatives. Finally, Vanessa Pombo, who previously worked as vice president of production management and business operations, has been elevated to senior vice president for business operations, news. Tristán, Garcia and Pombo will report to Loris, the current executive vice president of news who was named head of Noticias Telemundo in November. Loris succeeded Luis Fernandez, who retired at the end of 2021.

LATE NIGHT

Will Forte, Jennifer Coolidge and Gunna will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, while Jason Bateman, Ashley Park and Laufey will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Dionne Warwick and David Cross.