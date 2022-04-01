Samantha Morton to Return as Alpha in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’

Samantha Morton is returning to the world of “The Walking Dead,” with the actress set to appear in the upcoming anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” at AMC.

Morton will star in an episode of “Tales of the Walking Dead” as Alpha, the villainous character she played in Seasons 9 and 10 of the hit zombie apocalypse series. Alpha was the leader of The Whisperers, a group that survived by donning zombie skin in order to move freely among the undead and then attacking other living humans for resources. The exact plot details of her episode are being kept under wraps.

In addition to her work on “The Walking Dead,” Morton has also starred in shows like “Harlots,” “Max and Ruby,” and “The Last Panthers.” She is known for starring in films like “Minority Report,” “The Messenger,” and “Cosmopolis.” She is repped by Omni Artists Ltd.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is a six-episode episodic anthology series that will feature both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe. Previously announced cast members include Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Terry Crews, Daniella Pineda, Parker Posey, and Poppy Liu among others.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is slated to debut this summer on AMC and AMC Plus. The show was first announced as being in development in September 2020 and ordered to series in October 2021. In an interview with Variety in 2020, then-AMC COO Ed Carroll said that “Tales” would serve as a “test kitchen” of sorts, meaning that if a particular episode is well received, it could lead to another spinoff.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” universe, executive produces along with showrunner Channing Powell. Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, and Tara Nicole Weyr will each direct one episode, with Michael Satrazemis directing the other three.

“The Walking Dead” recently wrapped production on its 11th and finals season. The season will consist of 24 episodes total, with the first eight having aired August and October 2021. The next eight episodes kicked off on Feb. 20 on AMC and Feb. 13 on AMC Plus.