Samantha Bee, Sinking Ship Entertainment Team for Kids’ Sketch Show ‘Best Day Ever’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samantha Bee and Kristen Everman’s Swimsuit Competition production company is partnering with Sinking Ship Entertainment to produce a sketch comedy series for kids, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “Best Day Ever,” the single-camera show is described as having a style similar to more adult-themed sketch shows like “I Think You Should Leave” and “Key and Peele,” but featuring adults only in supporting roles. The show hails from producer, director, and writer Allana Harkin. The project will be taken out at MIPCOM 2022.

“Eleven year old Samantha Bee just blushed so hard she fell off her banana seat bike,” said Bee. “Also, she would have killed for a show like this.”

“With ‘Best Day Ever,’ we are striving to make a dynamic sketch comedy series that brings kids joy, sparks their curiosity and most importantly makes them laugh,” added J.J. Johnson, partner and executive producer at Sinking Ship Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to partner with Allana, Samantha, and Kristen, hilarious and talented women who were once hilarious and talented kids.”

Harkin previously worked with Bee on Bee’s TBS series “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Harkin was a co-executive producer on the series as well as a director and writer. She also appeared on camera as a correspondent. Harkin has worked with Sinking Ship in the past too, having appeared in the animated series “Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures”

“Anyone know my locker combination?” asked Harkin.

Since its founding in 2004, Sinking Ship has won 24 Daytime Emmy awards for shows like “Ghostwriter” “Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures,” “Odd Squad,” and “Giver.”