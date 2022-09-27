Samantha Bee to Host New York Public Radio’s 2022 Annual Gala (TV News Roundup)

In her first major gig since TBS canceled “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” comedian Samantha Bee will host the New York Public Radio’s annual gala later this fall. The event, which takes place Wednesday, November 9 at The Plaza Hotel, will honor WNYC’s “On the Media” host and managing editor Brooke Gladstone. The evening will also include a musical performance from Kronos Quartet.

NYPR’s annual gala is its largest fundraising event of the year, celebrating the vital work produced across New York Public Radio.

Also in today’s television news:

DATES

Adult Swim animated series “YOLO: Silver Destiny” has set a premiere date of Sunday, January 15 at midnight ET on the network, with streaming availability following the next day on HBO Max. The new season is set to have a two-episode premiere, with new episodes premiering weekly after.

The animated series comes from Michael Cusack, who co-created “Smiling Friends.” Sarah Bishop and Todor Manojlovic will reprise their roles as Sarah and Rachel, respectively, still on the hunt for fun times in the town of Wollongong. The two main characters set off the pursue their destinies in the new season, with Sarah wanting to grow a beautiful garden and Rachel wanting to become a dark empress.

The show is produced by Laura DiMaio with Line Producer Paul Moran. Executive Producers include Cusack, Mike Cowap, and Emma Fitzsimons. The series is produced by Princess Pictures with animation services provided by Monkeystack.

PROGRAMMING

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria will headline a new special for the network titled “Supreme Power: Inside the Highest Court in the Land,” which will dive into the Court’s controversial last term, often remarked as the most conservative in close to a century, while previewing landmark cases that lay ahead.

The special will give viewers insight with new details about Chief Justice John Robert’s attempt to stop the conservative bloc of Justices from overturning Roe v. Wade. Zakaria will talk with and challenge Supreme Court insiders to dissect what’s at stake in the immediate future as it pertains to the decisions the Court makes. Experts such as a Supreme Court biographer, a Harvard Law School professor, the president of the Judicial Crisis Network and more will appear throughout the special.

The special is set to premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 8 p.m. PT / ET on the network.

RATINGS

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” took premiere week as the top-rated late-night talk show in the adults 18-49 demographic (298,000), beating out NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 5% (283,000) and CBS’ “The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert” by 30% (229,000).

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” grew week to week by 6% in total viewers (1.480 million vs. 1.395 million) to hit 3-month highs in both Nielsen measures – since the week of June 13. “Kimmel” was the only 11:35 p.m. talk show to deliver weekly growth among Adults 18-49 (+18%), as NBC’s “Fallon” (-1%) and CBS’ “Colbert” (-2%) both slipped from the prior week.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” grew over the same week last year (week of Sept. 20, 2021) by double digits in both total viewers (+16% – 1.480 million vs. 1.281 million) and adults 18-49 (+30% – 298,000 vs. 229,000). Monday’s telecast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was also the week’s No. 1 late-night telecast among adults 18-49 (653,000).

CASTING

Gabriella Milla has been cast in a recurring role in the second season of Apple TV+’s “Acapulco.” She joins previously announced cast members Enrique Arrizon, Eugenio Derbez, Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Rafael Cebrian, Fernando Carsa, and Regina Reynoso. The show’s second season is slated to debut on October 21.

Milla will play Isabel, the new love interest of Arrizon’s Máximo, who is described as funny, mischievous and outspoken. Isabel comes from a large family that owns and operates a popular local restaurant, and she remains active in her local community.

“Acapulco” was created by creator Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company produce the series.

ANNOUCEMENTS

OWN and national voting rights leaders have collaborated to launch the OWN Your Vote 2022 campaign – a bipartisan, pro-social campaign mobilizing Black women to vote in the upcoming midterm election and helping their communities do the same.

The initiative is designed to help Black women make a voting plan for the 2022 midterm election cycle, connecting the everyday issues critical to Black women to the issues appearing on the ballot. Organizations affiliated with the effort will help encourage local community activism and collaborate with the community to boost voter registration, volunteerism, mail-in voting, transportation to the polls and safety protocols at voting locations across the country. OWN Your Vote first launched in 2020 during the national presidential election.

TRAILERS

The official trailer for the second season of Peacock’s “One Of Us Is Lying” has been released, along with confirmation of its return date, Thursday, October 20, on the streaming platform. Series stars Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Cooper van Grootel, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson and Alimi Ballard are all set to return.

Following the events of the end of the first season, the Bayview Four are carrying a deadly secret that will be the centerpiece of the new season, showing how far they will all go to protect the secret, themselves and each other.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, with writer, showrunner and executive producer Erica Saleh attached. Darío Madrona, John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum and Bill Johnson all executive producer, along with director Michael Weaver. Check out the trailer for the second season below.