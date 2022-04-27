Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao to Return in ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2, Jack Whitehall and Elizabeth Perkins Among Seven New Cast Members

“The Afterparty” Season 2 at Apple is bringing back Season 1 stars Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao while also adding seven new cast members, Variety has learned.

Richardson and Chao join previously announced returning Season 1 star Tiffany Haddish. The new season will revolve around a murder at a wedding.

The new cast members are: Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” “The Office”) as Edgar; Elizabeth Perkins (“Sharp Objects,” “Weeds”) as Isabel; Poppy Liu (“Dead Ringers,” “Hacks,” “Better Call Saul”) as Grace; Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird,” “Cruella”) as Travis; Anna Konkle (“Pen15”) as Hannah; Jack Whitehall (“Travels With My Father,” “Jungle Cruise”) as Sebastian; and Vivian Wu (“Away,” “Dead Pigs”) as Vivian.

Created by Chris Miller, each episode of “The Afterparty” explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Miller and Phil Lord executive produce “The Afterparty” under their Lord Miller banner along with Anthony King. King and Miller will work as co-showrunners on Season 2. Lord Miller’s Aubrey Lee is a producer. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television produce as part of Lord Miller’s overall deal.

Richardson is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Chao is repped by CAA and Shreck Rose. Woods is repped by by UTA and Isaac Dunham. Perkins is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gersh. Liu is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose. Hauser is repped by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose. Konkle is repped by Gersh, Odenkirk Provissero, and Hansen Jacobsen. Whitehall is repped by CAA. Wu is repped by AFA Prime Talent and attorney Mark Stankevich.