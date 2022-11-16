Sam Asghari, Carla Monsour, Adam Budron, Martin Donovan Join Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Series ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming spy drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added four new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Sam Asghari (“Black Monday,” “Dollface”), Carla Monsour (“Reasonable Doubt,” “Until the End”), and Adam Budron (“The Blacklist,” “Wild Indian”) will all guest star in the series, while Martin Donovan (“Tenet,” “Weeds”) will appear as a recurring guest star.

The four join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, and Jonah Wharton.

“Lioness” is based on a real-life CIA program. Per the official series description, it follows “Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.” Saldaña will play Joe, described as “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Asghari will play Kamal, described as “Ehsan’s brother, who is an inveterate, unapologetic womanizer.” Budron will play Sami, said to be “part of a coterie of wealthy friends.” Mansour will play Malika, “one of Kamal’s many ex’s.” Donovan will play Errol Meade, “Kaitlyn’s husband, who is a smart financial wheeler dealer.”

Asghari is repped by Anonymous Content, Momentum Talent and Literary Agency, and BAC Talent. Monsour is repped by Aqua Talent Agency and CSP Management. Budron is repped by The A List Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment. Donovan is repped by Buchwald and GGA.

Sheridan created “Lioness” and also serves as executive producer. Variety exclusively reported in June that he was taking over as showrunner as well. Saldaña executive produces in addition to starring. Nicole Kidman of Blossom Films also executive produces along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.