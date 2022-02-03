SAG Awards Announces 2022 Production Team, Led by Executive Producers Jon Brockett and Kathy Connell

Jon Brockett has been tapped to serve as executive producer of the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year, joining returning EP Kathy Connell at the helm. Brockett had previously served as a producer on the show, and has been a part of the SAG Awards since its fifth show, while Connell has been with the ceremony since it began in 1995.

Brockett and Connell are a part of this year’s production team, which the SAG Awards announced on Thursday. Not returning are Hazy Mills Productions’ Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, who served as EPs with Connell of the in-person 2019 and 2020 events, as well as last year’s pre-taped virtual special.

For 2022, as previously reported, the SAG Awards are shaking things up by moving venues, to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. There’s still no word yet on whether there will be a host for the show, which will air on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. The show will also be available the next day on HBO Max.

In joining Connell as EP, Brockett will oversee the annual SAG Awards telecast and all related operations, including SAG-AFTRA’s Special Projects department, and will serve as SAG Awards’ liaison to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which is the show’s primary beneficiary. In his previous role, Brockett already handled creative aspects of the production, overseeing packages, talent engagement, as well as submissions, voting, FYC campaigns, and seating.

SAG Awards Committee members JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Woody Schultz, and Elizabeth McLaughlin will return as producers for SAG-AFTRA. Benn Fleishman and Gloria Fujita O’Brien return as producers on behalf of Avalon Harbor Entertainment.

New to the production team is director Sandra Restrepo; her recent directing credits include the Soul Train Awards, “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” “A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change” and “My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood.”

Writers Matt Roberts and Beth Sherman return for the third consecutive year, joined by Nefetari Spencer. Her writing credits include the American Music Awards, BET Awards, Emmy Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Soul Train Awards and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The SAG Awards music director will be Diane Louie, who joins the show for the first time. Louie’s recent credits include the Academy Awards, Emmys, Kennedy Center Honors, Musicares, and more.

Production designer Joe Stewart rejoins the SAG Awards production team for the 18th year. Stewart has won five Emmy Awards and an Art Directors Guild Awards. His live event credits include the American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Miss America, ESPY Awards and more.

Lighting designer Simon Miles returns to the SAG Awards production team for the fifth year; Jen Coyne-Hoerle has been promoted to coordinating producer overseeing ticketing, seating, rules and regulations, submissions, FYC campaigns and voting for on-air and pre-show awards. Also back this year are Kristen Hansen Brakeman as supervising producer, Bob Dussault as post producer, and Patrick J. Doody as film segment producer.

Maggie Barrett Caulfield has been promoted to co-producer and returns for her 22nd show overseeing talent booking. Sarah Cowperthwaite and Joe Petrovich rejoin the production team as talent producers and Christina Canseco has been hired as head of publicity.