Ryan Murphy Dominates Netflix Top 10: ‘The Watcher’ Debuts at No. 1, Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Shifts to No. 2

It’s a good week for Ryan Murphy.

Now on the fourth year of his five-year Netflix deal, he’s had the streamer’s most-watched title of the week for four weeks in a row now. For the previous three weeks, it was “Monster,” the limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, which has now shifted to the No. 2 position.

At the top of the chart for the Oct. 10-16 viewing window is “The Watcher,” Murphy’s limited series that racked up a chart-topping 125 million hours watched in its first four days of availability. The mystery thriller, co-created with Ian Brennan and adapted from a true story originally told in a 2018 New York magazine story, stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale as a married couple being stalked.

In its third week of availability, “Monster” was watched for 122.8 million hours. The series is now at a total of 824.2 million viewing hours since its Sept. 21 premiere, and stands as the second most-watched English-language Netflix has ever had, second only to Season 4 of “Stranger Things.” It reached that status last week when it crossed 701.4 million hours viewed. (Netflix compiles its “Most Popular” chart by measuring a title’s viewership in its first 28 days on the streamer.)

When compared to non-English language titles, “Monster” is also behind “Squid Game,” which reached 1.7 billion viewing hours back in 2021, but between last week and this week, “Monster” passed Part 5 of “Money Heist,” which is Netflix’s second most-watched Non-English TV title ever with 792.2 million hours. Therefore, when comparing all Netflix series regardless of language, the Top 5 is now “Squid Game,” followed by “Stranger Things,” then “Monster,” then “Money Heist” Part 5, then “Bridgerton” Season 2.

Murphy has one other title on this week’s Netflix Top 10: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” which was No. 4 on the English-language movies chart with 20.1 million hours watched in its first full week of availability, down from second place with 35.4 million hours during the Oct. 3-9 viewing window, during which it was available for five days.

No other title on the English TV chart came even remotely close to the success of “The Watcher” and “Monster,” but in third place was Season 1 of “The Midnight Club” with 49.9 million hours watched in its first full week of availability. This is a bump from its first three days of availability, when it appeared as No. 4 with 18.8 million hours watched.

Fourth place went to another study of Dahmer, the limited series “Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which was watched for 27.7 million hours in its first full week of availability — a drop from last week, when it was the No. 2 title with 31.4 million hours watched.

“Dynasty” Season 5 remains on the Top 10 for an impressive four weeks, having concluded on the CW on Sept. 16 and arrived on Netflix on Sept. 24. Its performance is a continued indicator that while the CW consistently comes in last place in terms of broadcast ratings, its shows are well suited to a streaming audience.

More to come…