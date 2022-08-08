Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” has died in a car accident, Variety has confirmed. He was 41.

Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning.

“The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss. — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) August 8, 2022

Fellows is survived by his wife Liz and children Josiah and Olivia. A Go-Fund Me created for his family reads: “Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road “warrior” in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.”

More to come.