Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa Join Aldis Hodge in Alex Cross Series at Amazon

Ryan Eggold and Isaiah Mustafa have been cast in Amazon’s upcoming series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels.

The pair join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, which is titled “Cross.” Amazon ordered the show to series in October.

“Cross” is described as thriller mystery series. Per the official logline, “Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.”

Eggold will play Ed Ramsey. The character is said to have “humble Midwest roots that are the core of his irresistible charm, but he’s got elbows sharp enough to carve out space in the elite social and political circles of DC and New York. Smooth, well connected, and devious, Ramsey can also be physically imposing when he needs to be – and he has some very dark secrets. While he’s initially a fan of Cross’s, he soon becomes a formidable adversary.”

Mustafa will play John Sampson, also known as “Two-John” and “Man-Mountain.” Sampson is described as “Alex’s partner on the force and best friend of 30 years. Full of swagger and larger than life, he believes that Cross is at a crisis point in his life and needs to seek professional help.”

Eggold currently stars in the NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam,” which is airing its fifth and final season at present. He is also known for his role in the NBC drama “The Blacklist” and the spinoff series “The Blacklist: Redemption.” His other notable credits include The CW series “90210” as well as films like “BlacKkKlansman” and “Fathers and Daughters.”

He is repped by Gersh, Entertainment 360, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Mustafa is known for starring in the cult hit Freeform series “Shadowhunters” and in films like “IT: Chapter Two” and “Murder at Yellowstone City.” He got his big break onscreen in the Old Spice “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” advertising campaign, which was very well received by the public.

He is repped by APA, Megan Silverman Management, and Yorn Levine.

Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will also serve as showrunner. Hodge is a producer in addition to starring. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce for Skydance Television. Paramount Television Studios and Skydance are producing.