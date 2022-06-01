‘Rutherford Falls’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Big Changes in Small Town (TV News Roundup)

Peacock released the trailer for Season 2 of “Rutherford Falls,” which premieres all eight of its episodes on June 16. From co-creators Sierra Teller Ornelas, Michael Schur and Ed Helms, the series follows best friends Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) as they tackle their careers, love lives and big changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, brought on by casino executive Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes).

Ornelas said in a statement, “Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that’s heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy Season 2.”

Ornellas is showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Mike Falbo, David Milner and Morgan Sackett. The cast includes Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth, and Kaniehtiio Horn, and the series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company. Watch the full Season 2 trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TEASERS

Netflix released the first teaser of “Wednesday,” its “Addams Family” mystery series starring Jenna Ortega. The eight-episode series, which Wednesday Adams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, is directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, with showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar. Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman executive produce, and Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall both direct episodes of the series. The cast includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa, and the studio is MGM Television. First looks of the series will premiere June 6 as part of Geeked Week, Netflix also announced. Watch the teaser below.

Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022

TRAILERS

Netflix debuted the trailer for “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” its upcoming culinary competition series that features five new chefs facing off against five challenger chefs as they’re pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity in the kitchen. Produced by Keller Productions in association with 3 Ball Productions, the series premieres June 15 on Netflix. Executive producers for the series are Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin and Ross Weintraub, while Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host along with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman. Iron chefs facing off are Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara, and challenger chefs Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin and Yia Vang. Judges for the series are Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed along with guest judges Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck and Masaharu Morimoto. Watch the full trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

A first look clip at “South Park: The Streaming Wars,” the third Paramount+ exclusive special from the long-running Comedy Central animated series, has been released. Written and directed by Trey Parker, who created the series with Matt Stone, the special stars the two along with April Stewart, Kimberly Brooks, Adrien Beard and Vernon Chatman. “Slippery When Wet” by the Commodores, “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and “Use Me” by Bill Withers are featured in the special. “The Streaming Wars” is one of 14 “South Park” specials to be produced for the streamer, with a fifth to premiere sometime over the summer. The special is currently available to stream now. Watch the clip below.

PROGRAMMING

A&E Network and WWE announced nine weeks of programming, beginning on July 10, as part of an ongoing partnership that will feature 130 hours of new WWE-themed series and specials. Season 2 of “Biography: WWE Legends” premiere July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with two-hour episodes that explore the personal stories of WWE’s legends and events. New series “WWE Rivals” premieres its first episode directly after, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and features former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leading a roundtable discussion about the stories and characters behind the most epic WWE battles. Finally, “WWE Smack Talk” premieres its very first episode at 11 p.m. ET/PT, featuring WWE legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, breaking down the biggest moments of the previous two series’ new episodes and discussing current events.