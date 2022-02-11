Netflix Shares First Look at ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2; Showtime’s ‘Three Women’ Adds New Cast (TV News Roundup)

“Russian Doll” returns this spring, and Netflix has released some first looks photos for the upcoming season.

Season 2 will be set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop. New episodes will follow the pair as they pass through an unexpected time portal located in Manhattan — causing both to face their pasts.

The show’s first season also starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley. Sharlto Copley (“Powers”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Carolyn Michelle Smith (“Colony”) will join the cast for Season 2.

Lyonne will return as showrunner and executive producer. Season 2 of “Russian Doll” is also produced by by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado and Allison Silverman.

See first look images of “Russian Doll” Season 2 below.

Charlie Barnett in “Russian Doll” Season 2. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Natasha Lyonne and Ákos Orosz in “Russian Doll” Season 2. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Balázs Czukor, Greta Lee and Natasha Lyonne in Season 2 of “Russian Doll.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

CASTINGS

Brían F. O’Byrne and Heather Goldenhersh have been cast in “Three Women,” an upcoming hour-long series from Showtime based on the nonfiction book by Lisa Taddeo. The actors, who are married in real life, will portray Mark and Arlene Wilkin, a religious married couple who live in Fargo, North Dakota with their daughter Maggie (played by Gabrielle Creevy). O’Byrne’s character Mark is loving but suffers from alcoholism, while Goldenhersh’s character Arlene is described as loving, warm and wry-humored. The series, which like Taddeo’s original book will cover the sexual lives of three unrelated women across the United States, also stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin and Blair Underwood. The series is showrun by Laura Eason along with Taddeo, Kathy Ciric, Emmy Rossum and Louise Friedberg. Goldenhersh is repped by Gersh, while O’Byrne is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA.

DEALS

Promax has partnered with AnyClip to use AI technology in a searchable archive of its annual awards competitions content, available on the recently relaunched Promax.org. AnyClip’s proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology was used to fully analyze each submission — allowing for in-video search across the catalog. To search winners for 2022 competitions in the Promax Award Winners Gallery, for example, users can visit promax.org/awards.