Russian Netflix Users Sue Streamer for Loss of Service

Russian Netflix users have reportedly filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for loss of service.

Last month Netflix confirmed it was suspending its service in Russia as a protest against the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Netflix has also paused all projects in and acquisitions from Russia. Before withdrawing from the country, Netflix declined to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that they were required to host under Russian law.

Russian state media outlet RIA now reports that 20 people (the minimum required in Russia for a class-action suit) have already joined the legal action against the streamer with around a hundred more individuals applying to join.

Netflix has amassed roughly one million subscribers since launching in Russia in 2016. A Netflix subscription in Russia costs around 799 rubles ($9.67) per month.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Moscow-based lawfirm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners. According to RIA, the firm’s case is that Netflix “entered into a public contract with subscribers that does not provide for the possibility of unilateral refusal to fulfil obligations.” They therefore claim that Netflix’s suspension of service violates users’ rights and constitutes a violation of the Russian Federation’s civil code as well as consumer rights laws.

The plaintiffs are seeking 60 million rubles (approx. $730,000) compensation for non-pecuniary damages as well as a fine against Netflix equal to 50% of the amount awarded by the court. Further penalties could be imposed if Netflix loses the case and refuses to comply with the compensatory orders.

Variety has reached out to Netflix and Chernyshov, Lukoyanov and Partners for comment.