‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Announces Largest Cast Ever for Season 15, Including First Twin Contestants

Firsts! Firsts! Firsts across the board!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is returning for Season 15 with a bevy of firsts for the venerated, and Emmy-celebrated, reality competition series. The cast will comprise of 16 contestants, the largest ever collection of drag queens on the Emmy-winning reality competition series. The show will debut for the first time on MTV, in a two-part season premiere on Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The queens will be competing for a cash prize of $200,000 — the largest winnings ever for the mothership franchise, which will also reach its 200th episode this season. And for the first time in “Drag Race” herstory, the competition will include twins, although they will vie for the crown separately.

The aftershow “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” will follow each episode of the competition.

On Tuesday, Season 14 winner Willow Pill introduced the Season 15 cast in a “Meet the Queens” special on YouTube. They include…

Amethyst: From Connecticut, Amethyst calls herself “a mix of pop princess and meme queen,” according to the official release. Some of her most-viewed videos on TikTok include lip-syncs to the Kardashina banana moment, and Toni Collette’s epic dinner table meltdown in “Hereditary.”

Anetra: A stunt queen from Las Vegas, Anetra says she boasts “serious taekwondo skills,” and her Instagram includes videos of her throwing her body across the stage to Lady Gaga.

Aura Mayari: One of her biggest TikTok videos for this Nashville queen is a make-up transformation set to Beyonce.

Irene Dubois: This Seattle queen loves extreme makeup transformations. She’s Season 14 finalist Bosco’s drag sister.

Jax: Another stunt queen, Jax started out as a competitive cheerleader — her flipping skills are on ample display on TikTok. She started in Connecticut, but now calls Queens, New York her home.

Loosey LaDuca: Yet another Connecticut queen, Loosey has been a presence in the state’s drag scene for 12 years, laying down live vocals like a cabaret rendition of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

Luxx Noir London: Season 15’s youngest contestant hails from East Orange, N.J. and boasts signature sculpted nose makeup.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx: Inexplicably, Malaysia is the first queen from Miami to appear on “Drag Race,” and works as a professional makeup artist.

Marcia Marcia Marcia: This New York City queen has performed in “Kinky Boots” off-Broadway and went viral on TikTok for performing a jump split on the show’s last day.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks: The only Texas queen this season hails from Houston is described as the “epitome of classic Southern drag” — which means big hair and big other things.

Princess Poppy: A true viral hit on TikTok, this San Francisco queen “brings both beauty and an eccentric edge to the competition.”

Robin Fierce: Yup, another Connecticut queen! Robin loves a lioness look, and can lay down some strong live vocals.

Salina EsTitties: This Los Angeles queen’s downtown show ¡Eloteria! was voted the best drag show in the city.

Sasha Colby: The drag mother of Season 14 standout Kerri Colby, Sasha — born in Hawaii, based in L.A. — has been a working drag queen for 20 years, including her 2012 win in the Miss Continental pageant.

Spice: A TikTok sensation with her twin sister Sugar — they have over 7.4 million followers — Spice is competing on her own this season as the “edgier diva” of the duo.

Sugar: Like Spice, Sugar is based in Los Angeles. This is how her press release bio concludes: “But how can you tell these twins apart? ‘It’s easy,’ says Sugar. ‘I’m the prettier one.'”