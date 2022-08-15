‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Renewed for Season 15 at VH1 Along With ‘RuPauls’s Drag Race: Untucked’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” for Season 15 Variety has learned. VH1 has renewed bothRuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” for Season 15 Variety has learned.

In “Drag Race’s” upcoming landmark installment, the Emmy-award winning series will return and introduce a new batch of queens all leading up to the show’s big 200th episode. “Untucked” will continue to air each week after brand new episodes of “Drag Race.”

“When I hear season 15 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ I have to pinch myself – I just won’t tell you where,” said award-winning host and executive producer, RuPaul. “We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens.”

The previous season hit several high notes including its premiere episode, which marked the show’s highest rated debut since 2018.

Willow Pill took home the crown in Season 14 after facing off against other queens Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden. Kornbread was named “Miss Congeniality.”

The record breaking series earned an impressive 11 Emmy nominations this year for Competition Program, Host for a Reality or Competition Program, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program Cheer, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).