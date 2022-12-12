‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Moves to MTV, Launches ‘Global All Stars’ And Editions in Brazil, Germany, Mexico

“Drag Race” is expanding at home and abroad.

The flagship “RuPaul’s Drag Race” series is moving to MTV from VH1, where it has aired since 2017. (From 2009 to 2016, it ran on Logo TV.) The shift will come with the premiere of Season 15 on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

The franchise is also making several expansions in its international presence. Editions of “Drag Race” have been greenlit in Brazil, Germany and Mexico, adding to the existing roster of global versions in the U.K., Thailand, Spain and more. These will be available on MTV and Paramount+ in ther respective territories. Paramount+ will also be the exclusive hub for the first ever “Global All Stars,” featuring fan favorites from across the different international series.

Additionally, “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” has been renewed for a third season at VH1. Each week, the celebrities contestants will undergo drag transformations and compete in lip sync showdowns based on a new category until one of them is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder.

“With the global expansion of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories — Germany, Brazil and Mexico — and are very excited that ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are big fans of the ‘Drag Race’ franchise and thrilled to bring back ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race; for another season on VH1,” said Scott Mills, president and CEO of BET Media Group.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEOs of World of Wonder. “’Drag Race’ is about universal themes of love, self-expression and acceptance — and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages and cultures around the world.”