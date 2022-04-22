Naomi Campbell, Nancy Pelosi Appear in First Teaser of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ All-Winners Season

Start your engines, and may the best winner win (again)!

During the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Friday night, fans got an extended first look at Season 7 of “All Stars,” which will feature a cast of eight previous winners for the first time ever. The trailer revealed some of the upcoming season’s celebrity guests, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, “Charlie’s Angels” star Cameron Diaz, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and journalist Ronan Farrow.

The new season is set to premiere May 20 on Paramount+, as the cast competes for the title of “Queen of All Queens” and a cash prize of $200,000, the highest in the franchise’s “herstory.” Additional judges and guests for Season 7 include Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, Hannah Einbinder and Vanna White.

The trailer revealed snippets of some of the cast’s runway looks, competitive strategies and tearful exchanges, as well as the show-stopping reveal of Campbell appearing in front of the cast for the first time.

This year’s “All Stars” cast features Season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall, Season 5’s Jinkx Monsoon, “All Stars” Season 5 co-winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, Season 3’s Raja, “All Stars” Season 5’s Shea Couleé, “Drag Race U.K.” Season 1’s The Vivienne and Season 11’s Yvie Oddly.

“The fans want us to compete again, then get in the ring and let’s go,” Hall quips in the trailer.

As always, “Drag Race” fans know they’re only getting half the story without “Untucked,” the Emmy-winning counterpart to the series that captures the cast’s backstage drama. Weekly episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Producers World of Wonder are also premiering a four-episode special, “Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby,” which will feature eight fan-favorite queens reacting to the best moments of the “All Stars” Season 7 cast. Those episodes will air weekly on VH1 beginning on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, in addition to appearing on the “Drag Race” YouTube channel.

Watch the full trailer below.