‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ to Feature All-Winner Cast for Season 7

They’re all winners, baby.

In a watershed moment in “Drag Race” herstory, all eight returning queens on Season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” have won previous seasons of “Drag Race” or “All Stars.” The cast includes winners that stretch from 2011 through 2020, one international queen and three queens who’ve won seasons of All Stars. Together, they will compete for a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “Queen of All Queens.”

“All Stars” Season 7 will debut with two episodes on Paramount+ on May 20, and Paramount+ and producers World of Wonder are rolling out a lengthy red carpet to build up to the premiere. An extended preview of the season will air during the Season 14 finale of “Drag Race,” set to air on VH1 on April 22. A four-episode special, “Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby,” will air on VH1 starting on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, featuring eight fan-favorite queens reacting to the best moments of the “All Stars 7” cast.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked,” which captures the behind-the-scenes conversations between the queens while the judges deliberate, will also stream on Paramount+.

The eight “All Stars” contestants, in order of when they won their respective seasons, are:

Raja (“Drag Race” Season 3): The only Asian American winner of “Drag Race” in the U.S., Raja won three challenges in her season on the strength of her runway looks and singing. She’s also worked as a makeup artist, including on “America’s Next Top Model” in the 2000s and with Adam Lambert, Pamela Anderson, Twiggy and Iman.

Jinkx Monsoon (“Drag Race” Season 5): First and foremost a comedy queen, Jinkx won two challenges in her season and was among the top queens of the week in almost every episode. She often performs in a comedy cabaret act with “Drag Race” Season 6 and “All Stars” Season 3 queen BenDeLaCreme.

Monét X Change (“All-Stars” Season 4): Originally a contestant on Season 10 of “Drag Race” (where she placed sixth), Monét is known best for her quick wit and charismatic performances. After winning three challenges on “All Stars” (and won the final lip-sync in one of them), Monét is the first queen ever on “Drag Race” and “All Stars” to tie for the crown, with Trinity the Tuck. She also returned as a lip-sync assassin on Season 5 of “All Stars” and won her face-off against contestant Jujubee.

Trinity the Tuck (“All-Stars” Season 4): Trinity has won a whopping seven “Drag Race” challenges: three on Season 9 of “Drag Race,” where she tied for third with Shea Couleé, and four on Season 4 of “All Stars” (she won the final lip-sync for two of those challenges). She tied for the win on “All Stars” with Monét X Change.

Yvie Oddly (“Drag Race” Season 11): Uncommonly flexible and sartorially inventive, Yvie was the first queen to win the crown her season after winning only one episode challenge. She returned as a lip-sync assassin on Season 5 of “All Stars” and won in her face-off against contestant India Ferrah.

The Vivienne (“Drag Race UK” Season 1): As the inaugural winner of the first season of “Drag Race” in the U.K., the Vivienne won three challenges her season, for her runway looks, her imitation of Donald Trump, and her acting and marketing chops. Four years earlier, she was also named the “U.K. Ambassador” for “Drag Race.”

Jaida Essence Hall (“Drag Race” Season 12): The most recent winner of a regular season of “Drag Race” on this season of “All Stars,” Jaida enters the work room with three main challenge wins: for performance, her comedy chops, and her makeover skills. She was a lip-sync assassin on Season 6 of “All Stars,” where she tied with contestant Eureka!

Shea Couleé (“All Stars” Season 5): Shea has also amassed a bounty of challenge wins: four on Season 9 of “Drag Race” (where she tied for third with Trinity), and two on Season 5 of “All Stars” (for which she won both final lip syncs). She’s won comedy challenges, performance challenges, runway challenges and Snatch Game challenges.