‘Run the World’ at Starz Adds Five to Season 2 Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Tika Sumpter, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell and Isha Blaaker have been cast in recurring roles in Season 2 of Starz’s “Run the World” while Cree Summer and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins will guest star, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series follows a group of smart, funny and vibrant 30-something Black women who live, work and play in Harlem.

Sumpter plays Naomi, the biological mother of Amari (Ellie Reine) who has returned home from the Navy. With the assertiveness of a military officer, she immediately reclaims her position in Amari’s life, leaving Sondi (Corbin Reid) to question her place in this new family dynamic.

Comedian CP plays Preston Thurgood, the multi-millionaire creator of Prestify, who has no need to put on airs. His hilarious, down-to-earth personality is plenty to get Renee’s (Bresha Webb) attention; however, his lavish lifestyle certainly won’t hurt his case. Preston could give Renee everything she’s ever wanted, but she’s unsure if he’s the love of her life.

Blaaker plays Phillip Houston, Whitney’s (Amber Stevens West) business school rival who has returned from London fresh off a breakup of his own. His sexy British arrogance has Whitney flustered and their chemistry runs high. Now that they’re both single, Phillip is certainly interested.

Summer will play Dr. Monica Mitchell, the ladies’ wise and trusting new therapist. She allows Whitney, Renee and Sondi to pick up right where they left off with their retired therapist, Dr. Nancy. Dr. Monica’s direct, honest and personal approach allows the ladies to open up and navigate their relationship woes, as well as admit that they were kind of over getting advice from a white woman.

Featherson-Jenkins will guest star as India Blue, a beautiful, confident, cool and incredibly successful singer/songwriter/producer. India has been working closely with Jason (Jay Walker) and is now looking to move this “collaboration” into something more, despite Renee and Jason’s prior relationship.

Rachelle Williams-BenAry serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2. Lionsgate Television produces. Overseeing the series for Starz is senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair, while senior vice president of television Jocelyn Sabo and director of television Maggie Leung oversee for Lionsgate.