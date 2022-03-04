Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn Join Keri Russell in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘The Diplomat’

Rufus Sewell and Ali Ahn have been cast as series regulars in the upcoming Netflix series “The Diplomat,” Variety has learned.

The pair join previously announced series lead Keri Russel in the series, which is described as a political thriller. Russell stars as Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she is unsuited for in the midst of an international crisis. The move will have tectonic implications for both her marriage and political future.

Sewell will play Hal Wyler and Ahn will play Eidra Graham. In addition, Simon Cellan Jones (“Arthur the King,” “Years and Years”) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the eight-episode series.

Sewell received an Emmy nomination in 2019 for his guest starring role in the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He previously starred in the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle,” which was based on the novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick. On the film side, Sewell is known for roles in films like “The Father,” “Jigsaw,” and “Dark City.”

He is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Ahn currently stars in the Netflix series “Raising Dion,” the second season of which debuted in February. Her other TV roles include “Billions,” “The Other Two,” “Supernatural,” and “The Path.”

She is repped by Gersh and ATA Management.

Debora Cahn is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Diplomat,” which was greenlit under her overall deal with Netflix. Janice Williams also executive produces, with Russell executive producing in addition to starring.