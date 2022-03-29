RTS Program Awards 2022 Start With a Slap Before Honoring Winners Including Jack Thorne, Russell T. Davies

The Royal Television Society Program Awards 2022 started with a slap on Wednesday evening, when nominee AJ Odudu ran up to the stage and pretended to strike host Tom Allen.

“Oh my God, AJ, oh my God – I’m the one who’s lost their hair, don’t hit me,” Allen, who is bald, quipped in the evidently pre-rehearsed skit. “I never put my wife anywhere near your mouth.”

Continuing the reference to the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, which took place at the Oscars on Sunday night, Allen continued: “I’ve got to look my best for tomorrow, I’ve got an audition for ‘G.I. Jane 2.'”

Watching from the audience at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Mayfair, where the awards were taking place, were a bevy of well-known faces including “The Batman” star Andy Serkis, “Supergirl’s” David Harewood and “Succession” actor Matthew Macfadyen. Macfayden was accompanying his wife Keeley Hawes, who was nominated for best female actor for her role in “It’s a Sin.”

Also in attendance were comedians Graham Norton and Mo Gilligan as well as “Strictly Come Dancing” host Claudia Winkleman.

Picking up awards on the night were “Help” writer Jack Thorne (pictured above), who read out a list of disabled writers he admires during his acceptance speech, and “It’s a Sin” showrunner Russell T. Davies, who used his platform to decry the British government’s attempt to privatize the Channel 4 network.

Network of the year was BBC One while both Thorne and Norton were awarded an outstanding contribution to British television award (two awards were handed out due to the coronavirus interrupting 2020’s ceremony).

The RTS also honored three members of the television community who have died this year: SBTV founder Jamal Edwards, “Sherlock” producer Beryl Vertue and documentary-maker Roger Graef.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Actor (Female)

Sharlene Whyte – “Stephen” (HTM Television for ITV)

Keeley Hawes – “It’s A Sin” (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Gabrielle Creevy – “In My Skin” (Expectation for BBC) – WINNER

Actor (Male)

Tahar Rahim – “The Serpent” (Mammoth Screen for BBC)

Callum Scott Howells – “It’s A Sin” (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max) – WINNER

Olly Alexander – “It’s A Sin” (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Arts

“Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story” (Passion Pictures for BBC) – WINNER

“African Apocalypse” (Inside Out Films & Lemkino Pictures for BBC)

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” (Rogan Productions for BBC)

Breakthrough Award

“Adjani Salmon” – Dreaming Whilst Black (Big Deal Films for BBC) – WINNER

“Callum Scott Howells” – It’s A Sin (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

“Anjana Vasan” – We Are Lady Parts (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4)

Children’s Programme

“The Rubbish World of Dave Spud” (The Illuminated Film Company for CITV) – WINNER

“Newsround: Let’s Talk About Periods” (BBC)

“The World According to Grandpa” (Saffron Cherry Productions for Milkshake! Channel 5)

Comedy Entertainment

“The Graham Norton Show” (So Television for BBC)

“The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” (Expectation & Momo G for Channel 4) – WINNER

“The Last Leg” (Open Mike Productions for Channel 4)

Comedy Performance (Female)

Sophie Willan – “Alma’s Not Normal” ( Expectation for BBC)

Anjana Vasan – “We Are Lady Parts” (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4) – WINNER

Katy Wix – “Stath Lets Flats” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

Comedy Performance (Male)

Nick Mohammed – “Intelligence” (Expectation for Sky One)

Samson Kayo – “Bloods” (Roughcut Television in association with Sky Studios for Sky One) – WINNER

Adeel Akhtar – “Back to Life” (Two Brothers Pictures for BBC)

Daytime Programme

“Richard Osman’s House of Games” (Remarkable TV for BBC)

“Expert Witness” (Rare TV for BBC)

“The Great House Giveaway” (Chwarel for Channel 4) – WINNER

Documentary Series

“Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles” (BBC Studios for Channel 4)

“Liverpool Narcos” (Blast! Films for Sky Documentaries)

“9/11: One Day in America” (72 Films for National Geographic/Hulu) – WINNER

Drama Series

“In My Skin” (Expectation for BBC) – WINNER

“Manhunt The Night Stalker” (Buffalo Pictures for ITV)

“Unforgotten” (Mainstreet Pictures for ITV)

Entertainment

“Big Zuu’s Big Eats” (Boom for Dave)

“The Masked Singer” (Bandicoot Scotland for ITV)

“The Big Breakfast” (Lifted Entertainment for Channel 4) – WINNER

Entertainment Performance

Rosie Jones – “Trip Hazard” (Studio 71 for Channel 4)

Victoria Coren Mitchell – “Only Connect” (RDF Television West & Parasol for BBC)

AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan – “The Big Breakfast” (Lifted Entertainment for Channel 4) – WINNER

Formatted Popular Factual

“The Repair Shop” (Ricochet for BBC)

“The Dog House” (Five Mile Films for Channel 4) – WINNER

“The Rap Game U.K.” (Naked (a Fremantle label) for BBC)

History

“9/11: Life Under Attack” (Brook Lapping Productions for ITV in association with France Télévisions, the History Channel and VPRO)

“9/11: Inside the Presidents War Room” (Wish/Art Films for BBC and Apple TV+)

“Uprising” (Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, and Turbine Studios for BBC) – WINNER

Live Event

The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (BBC Studios for BBC)

The Earthshot Prize 2021 (BBC Studios for BBC) – WINNER

YouTube Pride 2021 (JA Films for YouTube Originals)

Limited-Series

“Stephen” (HTM Television for ITV) – WINNER

“Time” (BBC Studios for BBC)

“It’s A Sin” (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max)

Presenter

Munya Chawawa – “Race Around Britain” (Expectation and Munz Made It for YouTube Originals) – WINNER

Steph McGovern – “Steph’s Packed Lunch” (Expectation North & Can Can Productions for Channel 4)

Joe Lycett – “Joe Lycett Vs the Oil Giant” (Rumpus Media for Channel 4)

RTS Network of the Year

ITV

BBC One – WINNER

Sky Arts

Science & Natural History

“Horizon Special: The Vaccine” ( Wingspan Productions for BBC)

“David Harewood – Why Is Covid Killing People of Colour?” (Twenty Twenty for BBC) – WINNER

“Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles” (Wonderhood Studios for Channel 4)

Scripted Comedy

“Bloods” (Roughcut Television in association with Sky Studios for Sky One)

“Alma’s Not Normal” (Expectation for BBC) – WINNER

“We Are Lady Parts” (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4)

Single Documentary

“The Return: Life After ISIS” ( Alba Sotorra Productions and MetFilm for Sky Documentaries)

“Rape: Who’s on Trial?” (Hardcash Productions for Channel 4) – WINNER

“Grenfell: The Untold Story” (BBC Studios for Channel 4)

Single Drama

“Death of England: Face to Face” (National Theatre in association with Sabel Productions and Cuba Pictures for Sky Arts)

“Romeo & Juliet” (National Theatre in association with Sabel Productions and Cuba Pictures for Sky Arts)

“Help” (The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4) – WINNER

Soap and Continuing Drama

“Coronation Street” (ITV Studios for ITV)

“Casualty” (BBC Studios for BBC)

“Hollyoaks” (Lime Pictures for Channel 4) – WINNER

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Gary Neville – Sky Sports Premier League (Sky Sports) – WINNER

Emma Hayes – UEFA Euro 2020 (ITV Sport for ITV)

Gabby Logan – London Marathon (BBC Sport for BBC)

Sports Programme

“The Hundred” (Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket)

“The Paralympics: Tokyo 2020” (Whisper for Channel 4)

“Tokyo 2020 Olympics” (BBC Sport for BBC) – WINNER

Writer – Comedy

Mae Martin & Joe Hampson – “Feel Good” (Objective Fiction for Netflix)

Nida Manzoor – “We Are Lady Parts” (Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios, for Channel 4) – WINNER

Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz & Barunka O’Shaughnessy – “Motherland” (Merman Television and Twofour for BBC Two)

Writer – Drama

Richard Warlow – “The Serpent” (Mammoth Screen for BBC)

Russell T Davies – “It’s A Sin” (Red Production Company, a StudioCanal Company, for Channel 4 in association with HBO Max) – WINNER

Jack Thorne – “Help” (The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4)

Judges’ Award

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Outstanding Contribution to British Television 2022

Jack Thorne

Outstanding Contribution to British Television 2020

Graham Norton