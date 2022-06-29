India’s Roy Kapur Films Reveals Eight-Series Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

After the twin successes of “Aranyak” on Netflix and “Rocket Boys” on SonyLIV, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films has revealed eight more series in development and production for 2022-23.

Vishnuvardhan, director of war film “Shershaah,” the highest streamed Indian film on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, will make his series directorial debut with a sweeping multi-season epic action drama, which will tell the story of an integral part of India’s 20th century military history.

From Malayalam cinema, Mahesh Narayanan, whose film credits include “C U Soon” and “Malik,” will direct a multi-season spy thriller set across the Middle East and South Asia.

Hardik Mehta, director of the Busan title “Kaamyaab” and the Netflix show “Decoupled,” will direct a family drama series set across Europe, Africa and India set in the world of warring business families.

Abbas Tyrewala, writer of “Maqbool” and “Main Hoon Na,” whose directorial debut “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na” is a cult youth classic, will write and showrun a spy action drama series set in the cloak and dagger world of South Asian counter-intelligence.

Arati Kadav, one of the winners of the BAFTA Breakthrough Awards 2022, whose feature debut was sci-fi film “Cargo,” is creating a series which will be a quirky take on romance in the sci-fi genre.

Well-known commercials director Bhavesh Kapadia will make his series directorial debut with a female-led comic thriller series.

Anubhav Chopra, who co-directed Netflix documentary “House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths,” will write and direct a young adult drama series, set in the pressure cooker environment of a modern day high-school.

In addition, as revealed by Variety, “Matka King,” by “Sairat” filmmaker Nagraj Manjule is a series set in the world of illegal betting.

Jinesh Shah, head of originals at Roy Kapur Films, said: “These projects are set across different genres, eras, concepts and themes. The last two years have witnessed an exponential surge in the consumption of OTT [streaming] content. There is an increased hunger for unique and differentiated entertainment across platforms, and we are ready to fulfil it.“

Later this year, Roy Kapur Films will release feature films “Pippa,” Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?” and “Bas Karo Aunty!,” as well season 2 of “Rocket Boys.”