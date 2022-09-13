‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Alum Jeanine Mason Joins ‘Upload’ Season 3 at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeanine Mason has joined the cast of “Upload” Season 3 at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

Season 2 of “Upload” debuted on Amazon back in March, with the show earning a Season 3 pick up in May.

The series takes place in a world where people can “upload” themselves into a digital afterlife. Mason joins a cast that includes Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen.

The official Season 2 synopsis says, “Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora (Allo). Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group ‘The Ludds.'”

Mason will appear as a new character named Karina Silva. Silva is described as “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.”

Mason most recently starred in The CW series “Roswell, New Mexico,” the second adaptation of the “Roswell High” book series. The show aired for four seasons at the broadcast network. Mason’s other recent TV credits include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Trolls: TrollsTopia.” She is also known for winning the fifth season of the Fox competition series “So You Think You Can Dance.”

She is repped by Verve, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Gang Tyre.

“Upload” was created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Howard Klein also executive produces.