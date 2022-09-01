Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros. Discovery Access Announce Finalists for Digital Creators Program (TV News Roundup)

Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros. Discovery Access have announced the eight finalists participating in the inaugural Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program. The finalists are ChelseaBytes, Christian Henley aka “Touch,” DaGeecheeGamer, Isik “Eyezcosplay”, Katskratchh, Jabren, Mary “Girlthulhu” and Reem Edan.

The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program is providing these eight talents with a platform to break through to new audiences, giving them with the tools and opportunities to succeed as creators. With over 450 submissions from all over the country, the final eight participants were named by a panel of Rooster Teeth executives in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Access and executives across WBD.

“It was a privilege to be able to review so many talented submissions” Jejuan Guillory, senior director of development and programming at Rooster Teeth, said. “Narrowing down to these final eight creators was tough but rewarding, and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming them into this program next week.”

Program participants will be mentored and trained by teams at both Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros. Discovery Access, with a paid mentorship and training program scheduled over a three-month period beginning Sept. 6. The curriculum focuses on developing skills for professional careers as on-camera digital content creators, going beyond independent content creation to give participants experience working on professional video sets.

The program will culminate with a talent showcase event, where industry executives will see the participants’ work across all of Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands. Read more about the finalists below.

Christian Henley aka “Touch“

A Graduate of USC with an MFA in Acting, Christian is a comedian and writer that produces/ hosts the YouTube series “What Do You Do?!,” the “Big Talk With Christian Henley” podcast, his two short films and more.

DaGeecheeGamer

Geechee is a variety streamer and content creator known for her focus on music, makeup, video games and vibes.

Isik “Eyezcosplay”

Emotionally engaging his audience with light-hearted comedy skits, Isik is a versatile nerdy content creator with a keen ability for visual storytelling.

Jabren

Jabren is a multi-faceted creative visionary with expertise in music theory. When he’s not creating, there’s a good chance you’ll find him in the record store, playing Destiny 2, explaining movie theories or just learning anything that’s open to him.

Mary “Girlthulhu”

Known for her humor and advocacy, Mary strives to make the gaming community a more inclusive, safe and fun space for everyone to enjoy.

Reem Edan

Reem is an Iraqi-American content creator, writer and internationally touring stand-up comedian known for her unique brand of Muslim-ennial humor.

Also in today’s TV News:

DATES

“Ukraine: A Mother’s War,” a new special hosted by NBC News foreign correspondent Molly Hunter, will air on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 11:00 p.m. on NBC News Now. The 60-minute special will spotlight the war in Ukraine from the vantage point of families on the frontlines. It follows the lives of five Ukrainian mothers, all survivors fighting in different ways. NBC News Now is available on Peacock, Fubo, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Tubi, Xumo, YouTube, YouTube TV and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. The special is also available on-demand on Peacock.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” is set to return to CBS Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET, featuring performances from country music artists such as Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band. Additional performers will be announced at a later date. The five-hour celebration includes nearly 50 performances from venues across the Music City, followed by the traditional countdown at midnight ET and the Nashville Music Note Drop plus fireworks at midnight CT. “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will be directed by Sandra Restrepo. Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington serve as executive producers in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will run from 8-10 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on the CBS Television Network, and can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount Plus.

CASTING

Tasha Smith and Tone Bell will star in Netflix’s “Survival of the Thickest” with Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s book of essays, the upcoming comedy series follows newly single Mavis Beaumont (Buteau) as she attempts to rebuild her life as a struggling artist. Smith will play self-made millionaire Marley while Bell will play Mavis’ best friend Khalil. Linda Mendoza (“Scrubs,” “Grown-ish”) will direct the first two episodes.

PROGRAMMING

Cinedigm Corp announced Tuesday that RetroCrush, a digital channel that screens classic anime, launched on Philo. The new agreement marks Cinedigm’s first distribution deal with the virtual MVPD. RetroCrush will offer over 100 classic anime series and 40 feature films, including “Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie,” “City Hunter” and “Project A-Ko.” In addition to its inclusion in the base package for Philo subscribers, RetroCrush will also be available online and on video-on-demand apps such as Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

“The Ed Sullivan Show” channel launched exclusively on Pluto TV on Thursday. Housed within the classic TV category, the 24/7 channel is dedicated to the television icon and will feature a collection of content including “Ed Sullivan’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Classics.” The channel will also run TV specials and documentaries, including “The Best Of The Ed Sullivan Show,” which features 80 edited episodes of original programs. Fans of the classic show can now tune into the channel for constant programming from the series.

AWARDS

Humanitas has announced that Filmmakers for Ukraine has been selected to receive the Kieser Award for their work with the Ukranian film and TV community. Filmmakers for Ukraine also earned a $10,000 USD cash prize, which was sent to the organization in June to be distributed as ten $1,000 microgrants to support the basic needs or creative endeavors of those in the Ukranian film and TV community. The Kieser Award will be presented by board president Jenny Bicks at the 46th Annual Humanitas Prizes on Sept. 9 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.